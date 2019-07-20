Youth Groups, CSOs Condemn Reps On Edo Assembly

Youths, Civil Society Organisation, professionals and other groups in Edo State have joined in condemning the House of Representatives resolution to take over the Edo State House of Assembly.

At a well-attended solidarity rally against the move, youth groups under the umbrella body, Concerned Edo Youths, condemned the purported order to the Police and the Department of State Services (DSS) to shut down the Assembly.

Speaking during the rally, Comrade Olu Martins stressed that the solidarity rally is not an affair of the All Progressives Congress (APC), adding that it was an expression of support for good governance in Edo State.

According to him, the state government under Governor Godwin Obaseki is doing well to improve the well-being of the people, and any resolution in whatever guise to derail the focus of government will not stand.

He also noted that youth groups are adding their voice to the campaign against godfatherism, and that individuals and groups who campaigned against godfatherism to support the ‘one-man-one-vote’ campaign should not depart from the slogan as people of Edo will continue to support Governor Obaseki.

Comrade Roy Oribhabor said the people will resist attempts to take over the House of Assembly by external forces while urging the governor not to be distracted from delivering dividends of democracy to the people.

Coordinator, Odua People’s Congress, Lucky Uyigue, said the Obaseki-led government is delivering good governance, and OPC will resist any enemy of the government.

Leader of the Edo State Chapter of the Butchers Association of Nigeria, Comrade Akhere Paul Odigie, also pledged their loyalty to defend Governor Obaseki and Speaker of the State House of Assembly.

All Progressives Congress Youth leader in Edo State, Mr Valentine Asuen said the state government under Obaseki has continued to touch the lives of the people and he believes this act would bring them good governance.