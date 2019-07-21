SPORTS
2020 Olympics: Coaches Association Advocates More International Exposure
President, Track and Field Coaches Association of Nigeria (TATCAN), Godwin Ogogo has called for more international training for Nigerian athletics coaches for the country to excel at international competitions.
Ogogo made the call on Saturday in Abuja at the end of the International Association of Athletics Federation (IAAF) training course for 24 coaches at the Mashood Abiola National Stadium.
He told newsmen that good coaching and early preparations were imperative for Nigeria to return to the good old days of dominance in athletics in Africa.
“I think for us to return to the good old days when we dominated athletics on the continent, we need to focus on proper coaching and early preparations for competitions,” he said.
Ogogo maintained that exposure of coaches to modern coaching techniques was key to grooming athletes that could win medals for Nigeria at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and other athletics competition.
He explained that the just concluded IAAF Level 1 Athletics Coaches Education Certificate Course was organised to train the trainers in modern coaching techniques in line with international best practice.
“The IAAF coaching course (level 1) is a programme by the world athletics body to train coaches to be able to develop and produce athletes that will make impact in the world of athletics,” he said.
The IAAF coaching instructor said that the two weeks coaching course covered 22 events including sprints, middle and long distance races, throws, hurdles and jumps.
He expressed optimism that proper implementation of the coaching system across the country, would see Nigeria taking over athletics in Africa and the world at large.
The course held from July 8 to July 19 and participants were presented IAAF coaching certificates at the end of the training.
MOST READ
Expert Warns Against Inserting Hard Objects In Mouth Of Convulsing Patients
A medical expert, Dr Shola Aina of Lifecare Hospital, Ilorin has warned against inserting hard objects into the mouths of...
Google Doodle Celebrates Buchi Emecheta 75th Posthumous Birthday
Google on Sunday celebrated Nigerian novelist Buchi Emecheta with its Doodle on what would have been her 75th birthday. The...
Emanuela Orlandi Case: Vatican Attempts New Search To Solve Mystery
The Vatican made its latest attempt on Saturday to unravel the mystery of the disappearance of a teenage Italian girl...
NAMA Divides Lagos Area Control Centre To Improve Air Traffic Service
The Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) has successfully split the Lagos Sub-Flight Information Region (Sub-FIR) airspace into two sectors to...
Twitter Suspends Iranian News Agencies Over ‘Harassment Of Baha’is’
Twitter has suspended several Iranian news accounts over alleged harassment of people who follow the Baha’i faith. Young Journalists Club...
Apollo 11: World Celebrates 50th Anniversary Of First Moon Landing
Thousands of people have been celebrating the 50th anniversary of the first Moon landing. On 20 July 1969, the Eagle...
NiMET Predicts Thunderstorm, Cloud Condition For Sunday
The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted cloudy conditions in the early hours for Sunday. The NiMet’s weather outlook on...
MOST POPULAR
-
OPINION12 hours ago
Presidential Election Petition Tribunal: The Chasing Shadow Moves Of Atiku Abubakar And PDP
-
COVER STORIES9 hours ago
Rights Commission Wades Into Sen Abbo’s Alleged Abduction Of Wife
-
NEWS23 hours ago
el-Rufai Swears-In Head Of Service, Chief Of Staff, Others
-
FEATURES11 hours ago
Longest-Serving African Female Presidents
-
NEWS23 hours ago
UN Fears Safety Of Aid Workers As Terrorists Kill, Abduct 6
-
POLITICS22 hours ago
Party Registration Should Be Full Time Job For Another Body – INEC
-
NEWS23 hours ago
Edo, SON Partner To Check Sub-Standard Products, Sensitise Artisans
-
FEATURES7 hours ago
Brewing War Of Camps In Bayelsa PDP