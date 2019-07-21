Abuja Housing Show: US Housing Expert To Address Housing Issues

Mr Festus Adebayo, convener of the 13th Abuja International Housing Show said the event has been fashioned to attract foreign investors for the housing sector in the country.

Adebayo told News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Abuja that the housing show would bring international experts in housing and construction to share their experience and knowledge.

He said that the international experts would talk on best ways to finance affordable housing.

Adebayo said that the goal of the show would be achieved as an International housing expert, Debra Erb of Overseas Private Investment Corporation; U.S. would be part of the show.

The convener said that Erb would lead a delegation of international investors to the show to discuss possible Investment opportunities in the sector.

Adebayo said the 13th edition of the housing show has as its theme: “Driving Sustainable Housing Finance Models In The Midst of Global Uncertainty.

He said that the show would hold from July 23rd to 26th in Abuja.

Adebayo, who is also the Chief Executive Officer of Fesadeb Communications Limited, said that Erb had invested millions of dollars in some African countries in the area of housing.

“This year we will have more than 30 speakers that will speak on affordable housing and building technology.

“We are expecting more than 40, 000 participants from 15 countries and 400 exhibitors to be at the show.

“The show will open doors of opportunities for developers, mortgage banks, investors and governments to access alternative and cheap finances for housing and construction projects.

“From previous experiences, developers and investors have been able to key into numerous funding options that are presented at the show,” he said.

Adebayo said that the previous shows were able to attract the right local and global audience with competitive value and substance.

He said that stakeholders share their experience and knowledge on the best ways to finance affordable housing, mortgage and construction.

Adebayo said that the speakers would focus on how Nigeria could encourage granting of loans for affordable houses.

He said that the past shows were used to create awareness to State Governors that housing was important for Nigerians.

Adebayo said that past shows made impact in the area of state governors not commercialising the issue of land approval.

He said that there have been some challenges of ensuring that all governors obey such non commercialisation of land approval.

”We are trying to see if it will be possible to get the governors to amend some of the areas in the land usage act.

”In a situation where a governor after being in office for four years says he was able to approve only 1,000 Certificate of Occupancy, this is not acceptable to us.

”We want to address how Nigerians can have easy access to land,” Adebayo said.

He said that they had also advocated for states to have specialised ministry for land and housing issues.

Adebayo said that some agencies and relevant organisations would be at the show to educate Nigerians on the best ways to address issues of affordable houses and access to credit facilities.

He said that committees would be set up to follow up on issues that would be discussed at the show.

According to him, the show has come up with what is called ‘Not Too Young To Own A Home’ where youths will be taught on mortgage.

”We want to use the avenue to make them know that cars are not the most important things in life.

”We wiil mentor the youths on how to save and own a house.