Aggregating Multi-Sectoral Gain Of FG’s Proposed Ban On Plastic Bags

Banning of plastic bag in Nigeria as being mulled by the National Assembly, is expected to impact positively on agriculture, environment, well-being of both humans and livestock, aquatic lives, writes CHIKA IZUORA

Currently, Nigeria like other concerned nations, is expediting efforts to join the global community in addressing the hazard of the single-use plastic bags by prospecting other viable and sustainable alternatives.

The legislature is working on a Bill that would place a ban on the use of plastic bags and encourage the use of other alternatives. The Bill, Plastic Bags (Prohibition) Bill 2018 when passed into law, would phase out single-use plastic bags and introduce stiff measures in the event of contravention.

The Bill states that ‘the use, manufacturing, importation or sale of plastic bag is prohibited’. The use of paper bag should be used at the point of sale. It further provides for penalties for any person that contravenes this law: N500,000.00 or up to three years imprisonment or even both. For a company found guilty of breach, it shall be liable of a fine of up to N5 million.

When the Bill is passed into law, Nigeria will illegalise production, use or Importation of plastic bags. The main reasons are to address the issues of harmful impacts on ocean, rivers, lakes, forest and wildlife. Likewise, it has negative effects on humans and biodiversity.

This move has generated concerns especially among stakeholders who have argued about job loss in the industry.

Some have argued in support of the Bill and advanced positive arguments on the environmental challenges posed by use of such products.

There are even superior arguments by key industrialists who have proffered viable alternatives to plastics.

According to the World Wildlife Fund (WWF), about eight million tonnes of plastic are dumped in the oceans every year, choking wildlife, as it called for urgent UN agreement to end the plastic pollution crisis.

The WWF, observes that plastic pollution is the most visible example of the havoc human beings are causing to the planet, from local beaches to the remote Arctic, and is choking the oceans and killing wildlife.

Without a global response, it warned there could be more plastic in the sea than fish by 2050 and urgent action at the UN is needed to stop the catastrophic decline of nature – including an immediate agreement which will stop the leakage of plastics into the oceans.

The WWF, said that every single country is part of this plastics crisis and every single one must be part of the solution and there is need for a united global response, with the world’s governments made accountable for ending marine plastics pollution.

Nigeria’s response to this challenge is seen as rather proactive given that it will open opportunities that have been ignored in other sectors of the economy.

Abdulkadir Hassan, an environmentalist and a Partner to ZHE Africa and ZHE Green Solutions, sees huge potentials hanging on the horizon with a total ban on the product.

Though, Hassan shared concerns raised by some other stakeholders, he however, believes that there are inherent advantages that will come with the ban.

He argued that in view of the likely consequences of the ban, there is need for wider and broad consultations with the key stakeholders so as to address their concerns.

“It is a good move taking into account that Nigeria is a signatory to Paris 2015 Climate Change Accord.

“For the new law to gain acceptance, the general public, and all the key stakeholders have to be adequately engaged so as to know the impacts of the single-use plastic bags on livelihood and environment. The sensitization programme should not only be limited to negative impacts but also expected benefits and values to be gained from the ban” , he said.

The benefits include job and wealth creation opportunities, improved agricultural yield, improved well-being and conducive atmosphere.

Stakeholders Fears

As expected, those already in the business of plastic bags production, importation and marketing, have shared grave concerns and fears, owing to the fact that a lot of investments have been put in place by both Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, (MSME) and large segments of the market and also a number of Nigerians are being engaged by the industry. The concerns of these industry operators include that they are being pushed out of business and the people engaged would be thrown into an already saturated labour market.

Consequently, they hold the opinion that the government has to support those in business to acquire equipment that would produced the bags from the alternative sources, modify the existing machines where possible as well as support in building capacity and creating awareness. They could also be encouraged to use their existing machines for recycling of plastic bags, so as to generate value and improve the recycling rate in the country.

These plastic bags are used in packaging for groceries, supermarkets, food shops, household, schools, hospitals, businesses and almost every sector. They are produced from polyethylene, a product of petroleum or natural gas and of course, non-renewable. In the production process, ethylene is derived from crude oil or natural gas and then converted to polyethylene, from there, the bags and other packaging materials are produced. The bags can be categorized into three forms: those produced from low-density polyethylene (LDPE), linear low-density polyethylene (LLDPE) and high-density polyethylene (HDPE).

The LDPE and LLDPE are the ones used in producing single-used plastic bags as they are soft. While HDPE bags are harder, stronger and thicker, as such, they are not part single-use plastic bags.

The single bags are very popular because of their convenience, light weight, being easy to produce and affordable. As a result, they are being used all over the world, but at huge costs to the man and the environment. They are responsible for a number of environmental challenges.

However, despite their numerous applications and uses, they cause a lot of harmful effect to the environment. Some of the drawbacks of single-use plastic bag include blockages of drainage, pipelines, sewage, canals and rivers and so on.

Millions of tons are being dumped daily, said Hassan, which eventually litter the environment and find their ways to the seas.

Based on current trends, if nothing concrete is done to address the issue of plastic waste dumping, there will be more plastic in the ocean than fish. This would result in fish and other food posing health related challenges. Unfortunately, they are not biodegradable; as such they contaminate the soil, water and air.

He argued that application of plastic bags would negatively impact the agriculture sector as the plastic would inhibit growth of plants as well as cause some level of contamination as the plastics do not decompose. They take hundreds or thousands of years to decompose, even when they decompose they release toxic chemicals into the environment, inhibit plant from growing effectively and likewise aquatic animals.

As a result of the negative impacts on the environment and biodiversity, a number of countries have introduced stringent measures on single-use plastic, such as outright bans and levies/taxes.

According to Hassan, Rwanda was the first country in the world to have introduced full scale ban on single-use plastic bags in 2008 and it has been a success story.

The Rwandan success also came with challenges, which the country was able to effectively manage using its home-grown solution; it rejected the usual Western approaches and effectively used what worked for the country.

Other countries that introduced the ban include Bangladesh, Kenya, India, Pakistan and South Africa. While countries like Norway, Japan, Tanzania, Australia, USA, Ireland and some EU countries introduced levies/taxes to discourage and make the use of plastic bags uneconomical.

Alternatives To Plastic Bags

Though, the Bill mentioned paper bags as an alternative, there are still other alternatives available which include jute, bamboo, cotton, cassava and biodegradable plastics, amongst others.

However, there are stakeholders concern as to whether these alternatives would be available in sufficient quantities, qualities and at what costs.

Even though some of them can be produced through farming, what effort would be put in place to encourage commercial farming of these crops and how about of security threats like kidnapping that made a number people abandoned their farms, or may it be economically viable to be importing the raw materials while the local plantations are being developed during the transition period.

For example Pakistan, one of the countries that banned the use of single-use plastic bags, uses jute and other raw materials to produce bags and packaging materials and it is among the countries with the highest production of jute shopping bags. However it imports the jute from India and Bangladesh.

Because of the convenience, easy to use and affordable features of single-use plastic bags, the general public may not be comfortable with the ban, taking into account other options may be perceived too costly, Hassan said.

This calls for effective and inclusive engagement programmes so as to get the public buy-in. Even though Rwanda remains the best reference point in this, it invested time and resources to carry the people along so as to understanding the need for the ban, taking into account consequences of plastic bags on their livelihood and the environment in terms of health and food safety and security amongst others. In addition to the business community and the organized private sector, there is need to carry along the civil society organization, students, labour movement and everybody.

Exploring Alternative Sources

Even though the alternative sources exist but there are problems of awareness, skill and technological challenges. For example many people are not aware that jute, waste paper, cotton and other locally available materials could be used as sustainable alternative input for packaging materials. Likewise there is low level of awareness on technologies that could be used to produce packaging materials.

For the programme to get the desired buy-in there is need to put in place adequate incentives instead of only penalties. The incentives may include technical support, capacity building, facilitate access to finance, provide the de-risking support to encourage investments etc. Setting up technology parks and cluster would also help.

Additionally, the Federal Ministry of Environment and the state Ministries of Environment should be made to support the market operators in accessing relevant low-carbon and green compliant incentives. This is because of the fact that the businesses through producing eco-friendly bags and packaging items, would contribute significantly in reducing emission and mitigating climate change impacts.

There are also a number of alternatives such as bamboo, jute, cotton, cassava waste and so on. All these can be locally produced, but requires incentives from government for the production of alternative inputs. Even though most of the alternative inputs can be grown locally, there is need for aggressive promotion for commercial farming of these plants.

Provision for transition period, so as to dispose of the bags that are already produced, stored and sold off. The transition period shall also provide incentives for existing players that want to change to eco-friendly materials.

Part of the incentive should provide for possible imports of alternative raw materials over a medium term while local production capacity is being expanded and facilitation

of access to technology and finance for MSMEs that may be interested based on the new law.

Incentives for importation machines and equipment required for the processing of the alternative raw materials and local content should be encouraged, as some of the equipment could be produced or partially within the country.

Economic Advantages And Opportunities

Hassan told LEADERSHIP Sunday, that despite the concerns raised on the the proposed ban, it offers more opportunities than the challenges. Taking into account it would lead to innovation, enhancing agriculture as farmers could make money producing say bamboo, jute, cotton, cassava and so on. It would also lead to job and wealth creation opportunities. The ban would also impact positively on agriculture, environment, well-being of both humans and livestock, aquatic lives and so on. Hence it would support the country in redeeming its commitment to global effort in combating climate change.

Production of hard bags from alternative sources that are durable could serve as one of the options. The hard bags are usually not provided free, the customer pays for them, unlike the single use plastic. The customer usually does not discard the bag; he/she pays for it. It is used anytime goes for shopping.

In countries where this is the practice, innovative designs are being developed so as to make the bags attractive.

There are number alternatives that locally available. Some of them have little economic application and value, but using them to produce the bags would produce significant socio-economic impacts. These alternatives include jute, bamboo, cotton, cassava waste, plantain/banana leaves, biodegradable plastics and selected agricultural wastes amongst others.

The alternatives offer opportunities along their respective value chains. For example the primary farm production would be energized and from their several innovative businesses would emerge across the value chain till the end-user of the bags.

In the past jute was being used to produce bags for grains but new system displaced the jute bags, and jute farming became almost history. But with the ban being considered jute could be used to produce shopping bags of various designs and shapes; it could also be used in production of household and industrial bags, cloth and ornament production amongst others. Therefore developing jute farming would in addition to providing alternative to single-use bags, would also serve as input for producing a wide range of products for both industrial and domestic uses. Pakistan, Bangladesh and India have excelled in using jute to produce shopping bags and other products.

There is a strong argument by some school of thought that the ban is long overdue taking into account the problems associated with the plastic wastes in the country. People are being displaced yearly, assets are being destroyed and lives are being lost as a result of flooding; indiscriminate dumping of plastic wastes is among the key causes of the floods. Unfortunately low level of plastic recycling rate is worsening the problems, single-use plastics have continued to littered places, drainage, water bodies and constituted environmental nuisance. They also have negative impacts of agriculture, health and well-being amongst others. Enforcing the ban would minimize the problems but there is need to engage all and sundry so as to create awareness. Let people understand that there are more benefits to be derived from the ban than the concerns.

Private Sector Intervention

The ban has already started attracting some intervention initiatives following the recent signing of Special Purpose Grant (SPG) by oil major Total with the United Nations Institute for Training and Research, UNITAR to promote plastic recycling in the country.

The agreement was signed on the 1st April 2018 in Lagos, Nigeria and countersigned by the UN Assistant Secretary General Executive Director, UNITAR.

The then Managing Director, Total E&P Nigeria, Ltd., Mr. Nicolas Terraz, represented by the Executive General Manager, Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), Mr Vincent Nnadi said, “We expect that this project will bring a turnaround to the Nigerian recycling sector and also create employment at every step of the value chain.”

In his response, Country Head & Resident Representative of UNITAR, Lawrence Boms stated, “This is not the first time we’ve been in partnership with Total. “We know the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) are not done on paper; you have to do practical things to create employability; and do something to save the planet. That is why we are really interested and happy to partner with Total this time again.

“The two-year project is expected to create employment, induce research and finally unbundle opportunities to small and medium scale enterprises.

The grant will be managed by UNITAR with an implementation committee to create a full cycle recycling plant which will be located in Port Harcourt, Rivers State. As the responsible energy Company, Total is committed to the preservation of the environment and considers plastic recycling a sustainable path to this commitment” he said.

moreover, he said the company is ready to engage with all stakeholders on specific projects dealing with better recycling, waste management, eco-design, etc. Total also actively supports initiatives in environmental awareness and education.