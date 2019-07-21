RELIGION
Authority Of The Believer
Philippians 2:9 Says
“Because of that obedience, God exalted him and multiplied his greatness. He has now been given the greatest of all names; the authority of the name of Jesus causes every knee to bow in reverence. Everything and everyone will one day submit to this name in the heavenly realm, in the earthly realm and in the demonic realm.
The believer also is seated with Christ in that same place of authority. We as believers are jointly seated with Christ.
Ephesians 2: 6 also says
“He raised us up with Christ the exalted one and we ascended with him into the glorious perfection and authority of the heavenly realm, for we are now co-seated as one with Christ”
Where Jesus is seated is far above all principalities and powers and might and dominion. Believers should also know that they are seated far above those evil forces. It is not something that is going to take place in the future, it has already taken place.
Ephesians 2:6 says “……..For we are now co-seated as one with Christ”
EXERCISING AUTHORITY
Authority not exercised is useless and meaningless. The reason Jesus gave believers authority over the devil was for them to exercise it. Therefore it is the believers not Jesus that should exercise authority over the devil.
Mark 16:17 “And these signs will follow those who believe in my name they will cast out demons……..”
It is the believer and not Jesus that will cast out demons.
Luke 9:1 “then he called his twelve disciples together and gave them power and authority over all demons and to cure diseases”
Ephesians 4:27 “nor give place to the devil”
Eph6:13 Therefore take up the whole armor of God, that you may be able to withstand in the evil day and having done all to stand”
James 4:7 “Therefore submit to God. Resist the devil and he will flee from you.
You see it is the believer and not God that has to do something about the devil.
It is the believer that will cast out demons.
Believers should understand this truth and rise up with boldness and exercise their authority over the devil. As we saw earlier in the scriptures, the seventy disciples came back to Jesus and said to Him even the demons obeyed us. Therefore we believers have to exercise our authority over the devil and he has to obey.
Satan is a rebel, He will constantly come against you, James 4:7 says”………….RESIST THE DEVIL, and he will FLEE from you”. The word RESIST means to run away from as in terror. When you resist him he will flee”.
Understand that the devil recognizes our authority and he obey it.
Luke 10:17 “When the seventy missionaries returned to Jesus, they were ecstatic with joy, telling him, “Lord even the demons obeyed us when we commanded them in your name”.
The strongest weapon of the devil is to keep us in ignorance, if he can keep the believers from understanding the authority they have over him, he will be dominating the believer but the moment the believer receives the knowledge of his authority he celebrates his liberty over the power of darkness. Devil feast on our ignorance. The bible says in Hosea 4:6 “My people are destroyed for lack of knowledge because thou hast rejected knowledge, I will also reject thee”. The knowledge of God will end the dominion of the power of darkness over the life of believers.
THE NAME OF JESUS
The power and the authority of Jesus have been inverted in His name.
Philippians 2:9-10 “Because of that obedience, God exalted him and multiplied his greatness. He has now been given the greatest of all names. The authority of the name of Jesus causes every knee to bow in reverence! Everything and everyone will one day submit to this name in the heavenly realm, in the earthly realm, and in demonic realm.
The three realms recognizes the authority of the name of Jesus .
Believers are to use the name of Jesus against the devil and also in their prayer.
Mark 16:17 “And these miracle signs will accompany those who believe. They will drive out demons in the power of my name”.
When you give demons command in the name of Jesus they will obey. Sickness is healed by the power of that name.
Believers are the one responsible to cast out demons and lay hands on the sick in the name of Jesus.
Matthew 18:18 “Assuredly, I say to you whatever you bind on earth will be bound in heaven and whatever you loose on earth will be loosed in heaven.
Notice that it is what you bind that is bound. What you never bind will never be bound.
The responsibility is placed on the believers to use the authority given to them to stop the works of the devil over their lives and all that belong to them.
Satan is a rebel, you have to force him out of your life. You have all that it takes to keep him out anytime he shows up. Resist him and he will run as if someone is pursuing him.
