ENTERTAINMENT
BBNaija (S4): DJ Lambo, Mercy, Tuoyo Lauded At Saturday Party
DJ Lambo, housemates Tuoyo, Mercy and Jackye have continued to receive praise for livening up the BBNaija Saturday night party.
News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the party, which was the third for the season, was tagged the most interesting by fans as housemates seemed more fun.
In the last two parties, housemates were described as boring and not in sync with the music while some fans wished the ‘Double Wahala’ housemates were returned for parties.
The tune changed slightly on Saturday when fans praised DJ Lambo’s skills on the turntable as she transitioned from one party song to another, effortlessly.
While the music went on, Mercy and Tuoyo put on a show for viewers with Tuoyo performing a mini strip tease as he danced.
Also, Jackye, who won 1.5 million Naira in the Pepsi Lyrics challenge on Thursday, remarkably stepped up her partying games.
Here are some reactions:
@Gcrom101 tweeted, “DJ Lambo is rockin this party so masterfully.. Chic be dope for days.. Party is on point.. #BBNaija”
@SamuelPresh said, “Who else is also in love with DJ Lambo mixes? Mehn Babe is good.”
@Drazzyking said, “DJ lambo killing us tonight wow am in love already #BBNaija”
@Sukkyt wrote, “Mercy and tuoyo life of the party.”
@Nickyaze tweeted, “Jackye can dance and keep wondering why she is not entertaining us most of them are hiding their real character.”
@Don Jazzy said, “So this birthday thing now. Even the people that put you up for eviction will also come and toast you?#bbnaija”
NAN reports that housemates also used the opportunity to celebrate Tuoyo’s birthday by taking turns to express their wishes and prayers for him.
On Sunday, at least one housemate would be evicted from Mike, Tacha, Frood and Seyi who were nominated by fellow housemates on Monday.
