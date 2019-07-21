NEWS
Be Good Ambassadors Of Nigeria, Muslim Cleric Tells Pilgrims
As annual hajj exercise commences, intending pilgrims to Mecca, Saudi Arabia, have been urged to be good ambassadors of the country by shunning acts capable of tarnishing the image of the country.
Some Islamic clerics have cautioned Nigerian Muslim pilgrims against those things that could tarnish the image of the nation.
The Chief Imam of Ikare Land, Sheik Abbas Abubakar, who doubles as the chairman, League of Imams and Algae in Akoko Land, made the call during an interactive session with newsmen at Ekan Ikare Akoko, Ondo state.
He noted that the title of Alhaji and Alhaja was not the end of the exercise, but the fear of Allah, saying that changing from bad habit to good habit and rendering assistance to the needy, were parts of the ingredients for making a good Muslim.
Another scholar, Shiek Olodeke Imam Bello, expressed his concern on people with bad intentions of going to Hajj.
He warned them against carrying drugs and even kolanut, because Saudi authorities are not prepared to spare anybody caught with drugs.
The annual exercise, according to him, should not be seen as a jamboree or mere excursion, but a holy journey that will spiritually transform the participants.
MOST READ
APC Chieftain Advocates Death Sentence For Kidnappers
A chieftain of All Progressives Congress (APC) from Benue State, Mr Garus Gololo, has called on the National Assembly to...
Calls For National Security Summit Diversionary – Falana
Human rights and constitutional lawyer, Femi Falana, has described the call for national security summit by Senate President, Ahmed Lawan,...
Yobe Committed To Stay Polio Free – Buni
The governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni, has said that his administration is committed to strengthening primary healthcare and...
Be Good Ambassadors Of Nigeria, Muslim Cleric Tells Pilgrims
As annual hajj exercise commences, intending pilgrims to Mecca, Saudi Arabia, have been urged to be good ambassadors of the...
Gbajabiamila’s Election As Speaker, Welcome Devt – Abdullahi
The election of Femi Gbajabiamila as Speaker of the House of Representatives has been described as one of the best...
We’ll Work Amicably With Our Party Executive – Maigari
The member, representing Jalingo/Zing Federal Constituency of Taraba State, Kashimu Bello Maigari, has said that they will work with their...
Wike Sets Up Trust Fund For Slain Colonel’s Children
Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, has established an educational trust fund to train the four children of late Colonel Ken...
MOST POPULAR
-
COLUMNS24 hours ago
Who Is After Pastor Fatoyinbo?
-
INTERVIEWS24 hours ago
Customers Are Everything – Yahanasu
-
NEWS16 hours ago
el-Rufai Swears-In Head Of Service, Chief Of Staff, Others
-
SPORTS24 hours ago
FIFA Tips Nigeria To Host 2020 U-20 World Cup
-
NEWS15 hours ago
UN Fears Safety Of Aid Workers As Terrorists Kill, Abduct 6
-
SPORTS24 hours ago
Algeria Crowned AFCON Champions After 29-year Wait
-
SPORTS24 hours ago
Rohr Lacks Capacity To Coach Super Eagles – Akpoborie
-
SPORTS24 hours ago
D’ Tigers: Diogu, Alade, 13 Others For Dominican Republic Test Games