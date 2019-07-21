Confab Report: GEJ Has No Moral Right To Canvass Implementation

A civil society group, Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre, CISLAC has taken a swipe on the former president, Good luck Jonathan for calling for the implementation of the 2014 national constitutional Political reform.

The group said it was hypocritical for Jonathan to turn around and ask for the implementation of the report when he had the opportunity and failed to implement it, insisting that he lacks the moral right to canvas for such.

Addressing journalists in Abuja, Executive Director of CISLAC, Auwal Ibrahim Rasfajani lamented the ln ability of previous governments to implement past reports of constitutional conference, adding that there are lots of information to address the country problems.

Rasfajani who argued that there was no need of convoking another national conference to discuss the problems of the country, blamed the political elites for the county’s woes.

He said” we have several national conference, it’s just that, there is no political will to implement the reports. We have a lot of reports and information on how to resolve some of the problems, what we lack is the political will. Jonathan, asking for implementation of the 2014 report, he himself is a conflict of that.

” I was a member of the confab ,we produced a good report in three phases ,one the executive power that borders on policy issue, two ,for the National Assembly to legislate on some issues and three , constitutional amendment, and we gave it to Jonathan and he dumped it, now he is taking implementation, as far as I am concerned, he has no moral ground to talk of implementation. He has the right and power to implement it and nobody will question him. It was an opportunity we lost in Jonathan, every report was debated and agreed on the report”