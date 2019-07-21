Dialogue, A Panacea For Peace In Zamfara State – Gumi

Honourable Sulaiman Abubakar Gumi representing Gummi/Bukkuyuna Federal Constituency of Zamfara State at the National Assembly, in this interview with JULIANA AGBO, proffers peace as solution to the lingering crisis in Zamfara State and other parts of the country and spoke on other issues

The long awaited 9th Assembly has come, a Speaker has emerged. What are the things Nigerians should expect to see?

Yes, a good Friday they say, you see it from Thursday. So far so good we have a very good leader who has assured us that he is going to be fair and just to everyone, that is great and we have seen it from his methods and proceedings.

The house is very friendly and everyone is happy; every member is given an equal opportunity to participate. From this, you will know that 9th Assembly is going to be more productive. We are going to pass so many bills and motions that have to do with the well being of every Nigerian, and all this is geared towards moving Nigeria forward.

So, I am confident that this 9th Assembly is going to be unique from the previous ones we have had. To tell you how good our speaker is, he called one of my colleagues from Zamfara State who brought up this issue of killing in Zamfara; and it was taken seriously and it was backed up by a visit to Zamfara by the speaker Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila.

It is not all about sitting down and passing motions and bills alone or hitting the Gavel. It is about following it up with action. If Mr. Speaker hits the Gavel on any issue, I believe it should be carried out with action as it was seen during his visit to Zamfara. There was a peace deal between the two warring factions in the state; the banditries and the vigilantes and it has helped a lot in maintaining peace in Zamfara State.

When you say banditry, Zamfara State has had its share of terror attacks. How did this come to be and what solutions would you proffer in solving this?

Thank you very much. You see our state Governor his Excellency Bello Matawale Muazu, he took a different approach through peaceful resolution to the crisis; believe me, that is the way forward. When you try one thing over and over and it doesn’t work, you try another method.

That is what he is doing. Because the root cause of the matter is a simple issue of farmers/ herders clash, where herdsmen invade farmers’ farmland, destroy their crops and the farmers in turn attack the herders with their cattle.

Before you know it, a full blown conflict will emerge and that is what is happening in Zamfara State today. So, if you want to solve that problem, it’s not through brute force or reprisal attacks. No! We have to go to a round table discussion and everybody has to give peace a chance.

If we are able to do this and have relative peace for three months, then we can now invite the warring factions for negotiation and this is what the Governor of Zamfara State is doing. If he goes through with his plan, our state will see peace and I believe other states will follow suit.

Bringing more soldiers and police and buying more weapons won’t solve the problem, but by peace and dialogues and all this crisis of banditry, Boko Haram will be a thing of the past. I strongly believe that Zamfara State is on the part of peace and progress.

Former governor of Zamfara State, Senator Ahmed Yerima has come out to say that for governor Matawale to come back for second term, he needs to prove himself in this first term stating that Zamfara is not a PDP state. What is your take on this?

You see what the Senator said is just a general statement, it does not carry any extra weight, because, APC ruled for so many years and the kind of leadership style they brought in Zamfara is more or less authoritarian approach of ruling.

That is why they failed in Zamfara. Zamfara people are wise, they know their rights. APC ruled for so many years and Zamfara people want liberation from authoritarian government. They prayed to God and freedom came to them in form of PDP taking over the state.

Yes, if you do not work people will reject you. That is why I said it is a general statement. If you work for the people and they enjoy your administration, they will vote you again. Yes, APC ruled for years because Senator Yerima is the people’s man, people see him as a philanthropist who provides welfare for them.

So people enjoyed during his time although there is consequences to that. Senator Yerima neglected infrastructural development like factories and other mineral resources that are supposed to be put in place that will contribute to the development of the state and the nation in general.

Rather, he created what looked like a ministry of happiness during his tenure as governor. That is why the state is lagging behind. But the immediate past governor tried to do some infrastructural work, but neglected the welfares of the people which is still a problem. So the two projects needs to carry on together and the present governor is capable of delivering the two agendas.

Some notable Nigerians have come out to ask for the overhaul of security architecture on ground. What is your take?

Well, like I said earlier, when you try a particular method and it doesn’t work, you change it. For you to move forward, you have to review what you have. Our security architecture is not working. If it is working, we will not be where we are now.

None of our high ways are safe at any given time. We need to change the security chiefs we have today. That is the truth of the matter. This issue of security has dominated our discussion in the floor of the house and there was a brilliant idea from Mr. Speaker who made mention the idea of recruiting people from the state with Federal Government facility to train them as police and deploy them back to their state, to go and guide their state which is still a form of State Police under the control of the Federal Government. It is a win, win situation I think it is a brilliant idea, lets support it.

The delay in appointing cabinet members who may be of help in solving the lingering problems Nigeria is presently facing, should it call for concern?

Well, Mr. President may have reasons for doing so. If that is the way he wants to come out strong, so be it. The government is not dependent on just Ministers alone, there are Permanent Secretaries running the affairs of the government pending when Ministers are appointed.

If this is his leadership style, I don’t have any problem about that. But it is always better to have a fully functional government as quickly as possible and that is how it is supposed to be. But it will be good if the composition of Cabinet Members is quickly formed immediately Mr. President is being sworn in for proper efficiency of governance.

How does it feel to be elected as a member of the House Of Representatives?

Well, it’s a matter of wisdom; first, that you get elected is God’s will, no matter what may be against you, if God wants you, if it is your time to be elected, definitely you will be.

What matters is, you come out, make an effort God will grant it. Like our case in Zamfara State, we came out and sought the help of people to vote for us into various elective positions; we did all we could but after the polls it shows that APC won even though the way they were announced winner is ridiculous but at the end of the day, God’s will prevailed. That is why I am on this seat.