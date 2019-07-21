Emanuela Orlandi Case: Vatican Attempts New Search To Solve Mystery

The Vatican made its latest attempt on Saturday to unravel the mystery of the disappearance of a teenage Italian girl 36 years ago.

The first attempt on 11 July exhumed two tombs a tip-off had said might contain Emanuela Orlandi’s remains.

But it only deepened the mystery as even the bones of two princesses thought to be there were missing.

Experts on Saturday examined two ossuaries – small chambers where dead are buried – found in the first search.

Bones were unearthed from the ossuaries and analysed at the site. Analysis of the bones would continue next Saturday, the Vatican said.

Ms Orlandi’s family hopes the search at the Vatican’s Pontifical Teutonic College holds the key to a mystery that has gripped Italy since 1983.

The search focused on the college, where the first exhumations took place in the cemetery there.

During the first search, the two ossuaries were discovered under a trapdoor in the floor of a nearby building.

Interim director of the Holy See Press, Alessandro Gisotti, told Vatican News that the ossuaries were in “an area adjacent to the princess’ tombs’.

He said forensic experts were analysing any remains “according to international protocols” but could not say how long it would take.

The scientists will be able to date any bones within the space of just five hours – although formal identification by DNA would take a lot longer.

One expert appointed by the Orlandi family was present.

The Vatican thinks the bones of the princesses may have been moved during work in the 1960s and 1970s.

