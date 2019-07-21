NEWS
Emanuela Orlandi Case: Vatican Attempts New Search To Solve Mystery
The Vatican made its latest attempt on Saturday to unravel the mystery of the disappearance of a teenage Italian girl 36 years ago.
The first attempt on 11 July exhumed two tombs a tip-off had said might contain Emanuela Orlandi’s remains.
But it only deepened the mystery as even the bones of two princesses thought to be there were missing.
Experts on Saturday examined two ossuaries – small chambers where dead are buried – found in the first search.
Bones were unearthed from the ossuaries and analysed at the site. Analysis of the bones would continue next Saturday, the Vatican said.
Ms Orlandi’s family hopes the search at the Vatican’s Pontifical Teutonic College holds the key to a mystery that has gripped Italy since 1983.
The search focused on the college, where the first exhumations took place in the cemetery there.
During the first search, the two ossuaries were discovered under a trapdoor in the floor of a nearby building.
Interim director of the Holy See Press, Alessandro Gisotti, told Vatican News that the ossuaries were in “an area adjacent to the princess’ tombs’.
He said forensic experts were analysing any remains “according to international protocols” but could not say how long it would take.
The scientists will be able to date any bones within the space of just five hours – although formal identification by DNA would take a lot longer.
One expert appointed by the Orlandi family was present.
The Vatican thinks the bones of the princesses may have been moved during work in the 1960s and 1970s.
BBC
MOST READ
Expert Warns Against Inserting Hard Objects In Mouth Of Convulsing Patients
A medical expert, Dr Shola Aina of Lifecare Hospital, Ilorin has warned against inserting hard objects into the mouths of...
Google Doodle Celebrates Buchi Emecheta 75th Posthumous Birthday
Google on Sunday celebrated Nigerian novelist Buchi Emecheta with its Doodle on what would have been her 75th birthday. The...
Emanuela Orlandi Case: Vatican Attempts New Search To Solve Mystery
The Vatican made its latest attempt on Saturday to unravel the mystery of the disappearance of a teenage Italian girl...
NAMA Divides Lagos Area Control Centre To Improve Air Traffic Service
The Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) has successfully split the Lagos Sub-Flight Information Region (Sub-FIR) airspace into two sectors to...
Twitter Suspends Iranian News Agencies Over ‘Harassment Of Baha’is’
Twitter has suspended several Iranian news accounts over alleged harassment of people who follow the Baha’i faith. Young Journalists Club...
Apollo 11: World Celebrates 50th Anniversary Of First Moon Landing
Thousands of people have been celebrating the 50th anniversary of the first Moon landing. On 20 July 1969, the Eagle...
NiMET Predicts Thunderstorm, Cloud Condition For Sunday
The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted cloudy conditions in the early hours for Sunday. The NiMet’s weather outlook on...
MOST POPULAR
-
OPINION12 hours ago
Presidential Election Petition Tribunal: The Chasing Shadow Moves Of Atiku Abubakar And PDP
-
COVER STORIES9 hours ago
Rights Commission Wades Into Sen Abbo’s Alleged Abduction Of Wife
-
NEWS23 hours ago
el-Rufai Swears-In Head Of Service, Chief Of Staff, Others
-
FEATURES11 hours ago
Longest-Serving African Female Presidents
-
NEWS23 hours ago
UN Fears Safety Of Aid Workers As Terrorists Kill, Abduct 6
-
POLITICS22 hours ago
Party Registration Should Be Full Time Job For Another Body – INEC
-
NEWS23 hours ago
Edo, SON Partner To Check Sub-Standard Products, Sensitise Artisans
-
FEATURES6 hours ago
Brewing War Of Camps In Bayelsa PDP