COVER STORIES
Fatoyinbo: Police Invite Dakolo Over Rape Allegation
The Nigeria Police Force has invited popular musician, Timi Dakolo for questioning for alleged criminal conspiracy, falsehood, mischief and threat to life.
According to a letter personally signed by the head of IGP Special Tactical Squad, DCP Yusuf Kolo, Dakolo’s invitation was because his name was mentioned in the allegations above.
Dakolo is expected to appear before the DSP Ibrahim Agu for interview on July, 23, 2019 at 10am.
It would be recalled that earlier yesterday, Dakolo had raised the alarm through his social media handle that strange men with guns were at his house.
He further confirmed that they were police officers sent to deliver a letter of ‘invitation for questioning’ to him and his wife, Busola over the rape allegations she levelled against COZA pastor, Biodun Fatoyinbo.
According to him, “sending a bus load of armed policemen and shady men lying in wait to intimidate my wife and children today, forcing their way into my home? Is that how the REAL police deliver a letter? This is the best you can do? This is why all the hurting women and families haven’t come against you?”.
While the phone numbers of ASP Ibrahim Agu was unavailable as at press time, the officers came in a van with number plate BR932KSF.
Busola Dakolo had alleged that Biodun Fatoyinbo of the Commonwealth of Zion raped her as a teenager in his church in Ilorin.
MOST READ
APC Chieftain Advocates Death Sentence For Kidnappers
A chieftain of All Progressives Congress (APC) from Benue State, Mr Garus Gololo, has called on the National Assembly to...
Calls For National Security Summit Diversionary – Falana
Human rights and constitutional lawyer, Femi Falana, has described the call for national security summit by Senate President, Ahmed Lawan,...
Yobe Committed To Stay Polio Free – Buni
The governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni, has said that his administration is committed to strengthening primary healthcare and...
Be Good Ambassadors Of Nigeria, Muslim Cleric Tells Pilgrims
As annual hajj exercise commences, intending pilgrims to Mecca, Saudi Arabia, have been urged to be good ambassadors of the...
Gbajabiamila’s Election As Speaker, Welcome Devt – Abdullahi
The election of Femi Gbajabiamila as Speaker of the House of Representatives has been described as one of the best...
We’ll Work Amicably With Our Party Executive – Maigari
The member, representing Jalingo/Zing Federal Constituency of Taraba State, Kashimu Bello Maigari, has said that they will work with their...
Wike Sets Up Trust Fund For Slain Colonel’s Children
Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, has established an educational trust fund to train the four children of late Colonel Ken...
MOST POPULAR
-
COLUMNS24 hours ago
Who Is After Pastor Fatoyinbo?
-
INTERVIEWS24 hours ago
Customers Are Everything – Yahanasu
-
NEWS16 hours ago
el-Rufai Swears-In Head Of Service, Chief Of Staff, Others
-
NEWS16 hours ago
UN Fears Safety Of Aid Workers As Terrorists Kill, Abduct 6
-
SPORTS24 hours ago
Algeria Crowned AFCON Champions After 29-year Wait
-
SPORTS24 hours ago
Rohr Lacks Capacity To Coach Super Eagles – Akpoborie
-
SPORTS24 hours ago
D’ Tigers: Diogu, Alade, 13 Others For Dominican Republic Test Games
-
POLITICS15 hours ago
Party Registration Should Be Full Time Job For Another Body – INEC