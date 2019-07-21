Connect with us
Advertise With Us

COVER STORIES

Fatoyinbo: Police Invite Dakolo Over Rape Allegation

Published

2 hours ago

on

The Nigeria Police Force has invited popular musician, Timi Dakolo for questioning for alleged criminal conspiracy, falsehood, mischief and threat to life.

According to a letter personally signed by the head of IGP Special Tactical Squad, DCP Yusuf Kolo, Dakolo’s invitation was because his name was mentioned in the allegations above.

Dakolo is expected to appear before the DSP Ibrahim Agu for interview on July, 23, 2019 at 10am.

It would be recalled that earlier yesterday, Dakolo had raised the alarm through his social media handle that strange men with guns were at his house.

He further confirmed that they were police officers sent to deliver a letter of ‘invitation for questioning’ to him and his wife, Busola over the rape allegations she levelled against COZA pastor, Biodun Fatoyinbo.

According to him, “sending a bus load of armed policemen and shady men lying in wait to intimidate my wife and children today, forcing their way into my home? Is that how the REAL police deliver a letter? This is the best you can do? This is why all the hurting women and families haven’t come against you?”.

While the phone numbers of ASP Ibrahim Agu was unavailable as at press time, the officers came in a van with number plate BR932KSF.

Busola Dakolo had alleged that Biodun Fatoyinbo of the Commonwealth of Zion raped her as a teenager in his church in Ilorin.

ABUJA MAN REVEALS (FREE) SECRET FRUITS THAT INCREASED MANHOOD AND LASTING POWER IN 7DAYS... CLICK HERE TO GET IT!
Related Topics:
Advertisement
Comments

MOST READ

NEWS1 hour ago

APC Chieftain Advocates Death Sentence For Kidnappers

A chieftain of All Progressives Congress (APC) from Benue State, Mr Garus Gololo, has called on the National Assembly to...
NEWS1 hour ago

Calls For National Security Summit Diversionary – Falana

Human rights and constitutional lawyer, Femi Falana, has described the call for national security summit by Senate President, Ahmed Lawan,...
NEWS1 hour ago

Yobe Committed To Stay Polio Free – Buni

The governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni, has said that his administration is committed to strengthening primary healthcare and...
NEWS1 hour ago

Be Good Ambassadors Of Nigeria, Muslim Cleric Tells Pilgrims

As annual hajj exercise commences, intending pilgrims to Mecca, Saudi Arabia, have been urged to be good ambassadors of the...
NEWS1 hour ago

Gbajabiamila’s Election As Speaker, Welcome Devt – Abdullahi

The election of Femi Gbajabiamila as Speaker of the House of Representatives has been described as one of the best...
NEWS1 hour ago

We’ll Work Amicably With Our Party Executive – Maigari

The member, representing Jalingo/Zing Federal Constituency of Taraba State, Kashimu Bello Maigari, has said that they will work with their...
NEWS1 hour ago

Wike Sets Up Trust Fund For Slain Colonel’s Children

Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, has established an educational trust fund to train the four children of late Colonel Ken...
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: