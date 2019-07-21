Connect with us
Advertise With Us

Others

FG To Save N4.9bn From Cancelled e-Passport Contract

Published

2 hours ago

on

The federal government will henceforth save the nation a whooping $138 million from its cancellation of all  e-passport printing contracts abroad .

LEADERSHIP Sunday gathered that the decision to domesticate the production of international passports (e-passports)  will, among other things, protect the nation’s database, create employment opportunities and increase savings in forex.

Recall that  President Muhammadu Buhari  had, through his  special adviser on media and publicity,  Femi Adesina, announced his decision  in a statement released weeks ago.

Adesina had explained that by the new directive ,  all existing contracts concerning printing of  passports and other documents will not be renewed on expiration.

The cancelled 10-year $138m  contract,  which was signed by the ministry of interior on behalf of the Nigerian government, was  sealed in 2003 to implement the Harmonised ECOWAS Electronic (SMART) Passport Autogate Systems. It was also revealed that additional contracts were further entered into for the supply of e-Passport Booklets, Wafers and Maintenance services from 2006 to 2015 but expired in 2017

There are feelers that the termination of the deal is not unconnected to the perception of the deal as jeopardising national security.

LEADEESHIP Sunday also recalls that barely five months to this announcement, the immediate past minister of Interior, Lt. Col Abdulrahman Dambazau (rtd) had on February 5, 2019 announced the partnership between Nigerian Security Printing and Minting  Company and IRIS Smart Technologies Limited to domesticate the production of the passport.

This latest development is coming  a year after the federal government in 2017 promised, through the Comptroller General, Nigerian Immigration Service, Muhammad Babandede , to domesticate the  printing of e-passports .

The Immigration boss  revealed then that the Minister of interior had set up a committee comprising critical stakeholders that would ensure the project was implemented in 2018. However, nothing was announced concerning the project until now.

Though the feat is coming months after the  federal government  signed the MoU with IRIS Smart Technologies Limited , observers are of the view that the decision will boost the nation’s economy

IRIS Smart Technologies Limited  is a Nigerian ICT company. Its parent company, Iris Corporation based in Malaysia has always been responsible for producing the Nigerian e-passports. However, through the newly signed MoU, the e-passports will now be produced by its Nigerian subsidiary.

The new development, according to the former minister, will ensure the “availability of passport booklets and there will be no more complaints of shortage or delivery beyond 48 hours after application.”

Dambazau suggested, in a tweet, that the move would also make passports cheaper for Nigerians.

ABUJA MAN REVEALS (FREE) SECRET FRUITS THAT INCREASED MANHOOD AND LASTING POWER IN 7DAYS... CLICK HERE TO GET IT!
Related Topics:
Advertisement
Comments

MOST READ

NEWS1 hour ago

APC Chieftain Advocates Death Sentence For Kidnappers

A chieftain of All Progressives Congress (APC) from Benue State, Mr Garus Gololo, has called on the National Assembly to...
NEWS1 hour ago

Calls For National Security Summit Diversionary – Falana

Human rights and constitutional lawyer, Femi Falana, has described the call for national security summit by Senate President, Ahmed Lawan,...
NEWS1 hour ago

Yobe Committed To Stay Polio Free – Buni

The governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni, has said that his administration is committed to strengthening primary healthcare and...
NEWS1 hour ago

Be Good Ambassadors Of Nigeria, Muslim Cleric Tells Pilgrims

As annual hajj exercise commences, intending pilgrims to Mecca, Saudi Arabia, have been urged to be good ambassadors of the...
NEWS1 hour ago

Gbajabiamila’s Election As Speaker, Welcome Devt – Abdullahi

The election of Femi Gbajabiamila as Speaker of the House of Representatives has been described as one of the best...
NEWS1 hour ago

We’ll Work Amicably With Our Party Executive – Maigari

The member, representing Jalingo/Zing Federal Constituency of Taraba State, Kashimu Bello Maigari, has said that they will work with their...
NEWS2 hours ago

Wike Sets Up Trust Fund For Slain Colonel’s Children

Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, has established an educational trust fund to train the four children of late Colonel Ken...
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: