Foundation Rehabilitates 25 Drug Addicts In Adamawa

A total of 25 youths involved into drug abuse, have been empowered, rehabilitated, to start entrepreneurial skills to earn means of livelihood, by Kapwa Wholeness Foundation (KWF), in Adamawa state.

Dr Eunice Mosu, Managing Director of the foundation, at the event in Numan, urged parents of the rehabilitated drug users, to always offer encouragement, so as not to push them back to drug abuse again.

It is imperative for families, friends and communities, to demonstrate care and love, as strategy for the Ex-addicts to feel reintegrate into the society.

Mosu lamented unemployment, influence of peer groups as some of the triggers for drug abuse, while urging for collective efforts to address the menace.

He equally tasked the rehabilitated youths, to use the empowerment initiative of the foundation to create jobs for themselves

The program supported by General Board of Church and Society (GBCS-UMC) is targeted at eliminating drug and transforming the vulnerable, widows and people with special needs.

“The foundation, is focusing more on reaching out to those battling with drug addiction women and youths empowerment.

“We need collective efforts in combating the menace of drug abuse and drug related problem in the society.

“Stakeholders should embark advocacy and empowerment programmes at the grassroots to make Nigeria great and drug free”. Mosu said.

Earlier, Mr Yakubu Kibo, state Commandant NDLEA lauded the foundation for its fight against drugs abuse, assuring the command readiness to support in eradicating the menace.

Kibo added that if drugs abused is properly managed the rate of crimes like would drastically reduced”.