NEWS
Gbajabiamila’s Election As Speaker, Welcome Devt – Abdullahi
The election of Femi Gbajabiamila as Speaker of the House of Representatives has been described as one of the best things that has happened to the National Assembly and the nation at large.
A member representing Lavun/Mokwa/Edati Federal Constituency of Niger State in the National Assembly, Usman Abdullahi, who said this, added that Gbajabiamila is bringing innovations in the leadership of the house.
The lawmaker also pointed out that his election will ensure the execution of the House legislative agenda in order to deliver crucial dividends of democracy to the people.
He then called on all members of the House to join hands with the Speaker in order for him to succeed. ‘‘If he succeeds, we have all succeeded as failure is not an option,’’ he said.
He however maintained that there is no party in National Assembly matters. ‘‘In the House, there is no APC, no PDP, no APGA, no ADC, no SDP etc., as we are all Nigerians working for the good of the people which is our foremost responsibility.”
On his legislative agenda, Abdullahi restated his commitment towards delivering democratic dividends to his people in the crucial areas of health, education, roads, power, rural infrastructure, water, manpower development, and women and youth empowerment: “I will execute constituency projects in order to better the welfare of my people in these crucial sectors and where possible, ensure that those projects are included in the budget of the Sustainable Development Goals scheme. We must make a difference in the lives of our people, that’s why we are here,” he stated.
MOST READ
APC Chieftain Advocates Death Sentence For Kidnappers
A chieftain of All Progressives Congress (APC) from Benue State, Mr Garus Gololo, has called on the National Assembly to...
Calls For National Security Summit Diversionary – Falana
Human rights and constitutional lawyer, Femi Falana, has described the call for national security summit by Senate President, Ahmed Lawan,...
Yobe Committed To Stay Polio Free – Buni
The governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni, has said that his administration is committed to strengthening primary healthcare and...
Be Good Ambassadors Of Nigeria, Muslim Cleric Tells Pilgrims
As annual hajj exercise commences, intending pilgrims to Mecca, Saudi Arabia, have been urged to be good ambassadors of the...
Gbajabiamila’s Election As Speaker, Welcome Devt – Abdullahi
The election of Femi Gbajabiamila as Speaker of the House of Representatives has been described as one of the best...
We’ll Work Amicably With Our Party Executive – Maigari
The member, representing Jalingo/Zing Federal Constituency of Taraba State, Kashimu Bello Maigari, has said that they will work with their...
Wike Sets Up Trust Fund For Slain Colonel’s Children
Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, has established an educational trust fund to train the four children of late Colonel Ken...
MOST POPULAR
-
COLUMNS24 hours ago
Who Is After Pastor Fatoyinbo?
-
INTERVIEWS24 hours ago
Customers Are Everything – Yahanasu
-
NEWS16 hours ago
el-Rufai Swears-In Head Of Service, Chief Of Staff, Others
-
SPORTS24 hours ago
FIFA Tips Nigeria To Host 2020 U-20 World Cup
-
NEWS15 hours ago
UN Fears Safety Of Aid Workers As Terrorists Kill, Abduct 6
-
SPORTS24 hours ago
Algeria Crowned AFCON Champions After 29-year Wait
-
SPORTS24 hours ago
Rohr Lacks Capacity To Coach Super Eagles – Akpoborie
-
SPORTS24 hours ago
D’ Tigers: Diogu, Alade, 13 Others For Dominican Republic Test Games