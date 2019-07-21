Gbajabiamila’s Election As Speaker, Welcome Devt – Abdullahi

The election of Femi Gbajabiamila as Speaker of the House of Representatives has been described as one of the best things that has happened to the National Assembly and the nation at large.

A member representing Lavun/Mokwa/Edati Federal Constituency of Niger State in the National Assembly, Usman Abdullahi, who said this, added that Gbajabiamila is bringing innovations in the leadership of the house.

The lawmaker also pointed out that his election will ensure the execution of the House legislative agenda in order to deliver crucial dividends of democracy to the people.

He then called on all members of the House to join hands with the Speaker in order for him to succeed. ‘‘If he succeeds, we have all succeeded as failure is not an option,’’ he said.

He however maintained that there is no party in National Assembly matters. ‘‘In the House, there is no APC, no PDP, no APGA, no ADC, no SDP etc., as we are all Nigerians working for the good of the people which is our foremost responsibility.”

On his legislative agenda, Abdullahi restated his commitment towards delivering democratic dividends to his people in the crucial areas of health, education, roads, power, rural infrastructure, water, manpower development, and women and youth empowerment: “I will execute constituency projects in order to better the welfare of my people in these crucial sectors and where possible, ensure that those projects are included in the budget of the Sustainable Development Goals scheme. We must make a difference in the lives of our people, that’s why we are here,” he stated.