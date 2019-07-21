NEWS
Goronyo Attacks: Buhari Condoles With Victims, Vows New Security Measures
President Muhammadu Buhari has condemned the killing of 37 innocent people by bandits in Goronyo Local Government Area of Sokoto State and vowed to respond fiercely against “these brutal and remorseless enemies of humanity”.
In a statement by Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja on Saturday, the president commiserated with the victims of the unfortunate attacks, the government and people of Sokoto state.
“This frequent and large scale killings of poor villagers by gangs of mass murderers must be met with the fiercest force the government can mobilise,” Shehu quoted the president as saying.
The presidential spokesman announced that troops had been deployed to the affected areas and aerial security measures put in place.
“The Police commissioner as well as the Sultan of Sokoto, His Eminence, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, has since visited the affected local government area, Goronyo.
“The Presidency is consulting with states rocked by this tit-for-tat violent attacks with a view to complementing the security measures being put in place by getting the communities to dialogue with one another.
‘‘The results we are getting from Zamfara State where this sort of engagement is ongoing at the instance of the local authorities working with the police and other security agencies are very encouraging.
‘‘Other states in the federation where there are similar security challenges are encouraged to emulate Zamfara in the hope that the solution to the problems will be found,” the spokesman said.
According to him, the Buhari administration will continue to encourage dialogue and disarmament of communities and bandits.
He, however, warned that the government would not tolerate ”any situation where the spirit of ceasefire is made a mockery of by continued violence against innocent people”.
MOST READ
Expert Warns Against Inserting Hard Objects In Mouth Of Convulsing Patients
A medical expert, Dr Shola Aina of Lifecare Hospital, Ilorin has warned against inserting hard objects into the mouths of...
Google Doodle Celebrates Buchi Emecheta 75th Posthumous Birthday
Google on Sunday celebrated Nigerian novelist Buchi Emecheta with its Doodle on what would have been her 75th birthday. The...
Emanuela Orlandi Case: Vatican Attempts New Search To Solve Mystery
The Vatican made its latest attempt on Saturday to unravel the mystery of the disappearance of a teenage Italian girl...
NAMA Divides Lagos Area Control Centre To Improve Air Traffic Service
The Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) has successfully split the Lagos Sub-Flight Information Region (Sub-FIR) airspace into two sectors to...
Twitter Suspends Iranian News Agencies Over ‘Harassment Of Baha’is’
Twitter has suspended several Iranian news accounts over alleged harassment of people who follow the Baha’i faith. Young Journalists Club...
Apollo 11: World Celebrates 50th Anniversary Of First Moon Landing
Thousands of people have been celebrating the 50th anniversary of the first Moon landing. On 20 July 1969, the Eagle...
NiMET Predicts Thunderstorm, Cloud Condition For Sunday
The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted cloudy conditions in the early hours for Sunday. The NiMet’s weather outlook on...
MOST POPULAR
-
OPINION12 hours ago
Presidential Election Petition Tribunal: The Chasing Shadow Moves Of Atiku Abubakar And PDP
-
COVER STORIES9 hours ago
Rights Commission Wades Into Sen Abbo’s Alleged Abduction Of Wife
-
NEWS23 hours ago
el-Rufai Swears-In Head Of Service, Chief Of Staff, Others
-
FEATURES11 hours ago
Longest-Serving African Female Presidents
-
NEWS23 hours ago
UN Fears Safety Of Aid Workers As Terrorists Kill, Abduct 6
-
POLITICS22 hours ago
Party Registration Should Be Full Time Job For Another Body – INEC
-
NEWS23 hours ago
Edo, SON Partner To Check Sub-Standard Products, Sensitise Artisans
-
FEATURES6 hours ago
Brewing War Of Camps In Bayelsa PDP