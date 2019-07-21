Group Commends Zamfara Govt For Reconciliation To End Killings

The National President of the Kulen Allah Cattle Rearers Association of Nigeria (KACRAN) Khalil Mohd Bello, has commended the governor of Zamfara State, Matawallen Maradun, for his nationalistic foresight in initiating the ongoing peace process to end the unnecessary barbaric killings in the state.

In a statement signed and issued by the president of the association and made available to Leadership Sunday in Damaturu, Yobe State, members of the group who described themselves as a peace and unity loving association, said they deemed it necessary to openly commend the governor for the most happiest reconciliation processes currently going on in the state.

‘‘The reconciliation, will by God’s grace, bring a lasting solution to the very painful destructive and barbaric fight happening mainly between farmers settling in the cities or villages and herders generally living in the bushes.

“We are highly interested and delighted with what is happening now in Zamfara State for the fact that any peaceful initiative/process for solving any crisis or conflicts between farmers and herders is in line with the aims and objectives of government,” he said.

He emphasised the need to give kudos to the governor for promising to do justice and be fair to all, regardless of one’s tribe or profession and actually fulfilling his promise. He then called on the governor to make sure people affected by the said highly regrettable conflicts are compensated without bias or prejudice.

According to him, that is the only way permanent peace and stability would be achieved and maintained in the state as well as in the other affected states of the federation.

‘‘We also want to thank the state’s emirs and chiefs, Sarkin Kudun Tsafe, who for a very long time has been doing everything humanly possible to end the conflicts. We are very happy with the recently concluded peace-making general congress/meeting in Anka Town, which engaged all the stakeholders in a dialogue on forgiveness and embracing each other as inseparable brothers and partners in progress as they were before.”