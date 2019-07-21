NEWS
Group Commends Zamfara Govt For Reconciliation To End Killings
The National President of the Kulen Allah Cattle Rearers Association of Nigeria (KACRAN) Khalil Mohd Bello, has commended the governor of Zamfara State, Matawallen Maradun, for his nationalistic foresight in initiating the ongoing peace process to end the unnecessary barbaric killings in the state.
In a statement signed and issued by the president of the association and made available to Leadership Sunday in Damaturu, Yobe State, members of the group who described themselves as a peace and unity loving association, said they deemed it necessary to openly commend the governor for the most happiest reconciliation processes currently going on in the state.
‘‘The reconciliation, will by God’s grace, bring a lasting solution to the very painful destructive and barbaric fight happening mainly between farmers settling in the cities or villages and herders generally living in the bushes.
“We are highly interested and delighted with what is happening now in Zamfara State for the fact that any peaceful initiative/process for solving any crisis or conflicts between farmers and herders is in line with the aims and objectives of government,” he said.
He emphasised the need to give kudos to the governor for promising to do justice and be fair to all, regardless of one’s tribe or profession and actually fulfilling his promise. He then called on the governor to make sure people affected by the said highly regrettable conflicts are compensated without bias or prejudice.
According to him, that is the only way permanent peace and stability would be achieved and maintained in the state as well as in the other affected states of the federation.
‘‘We also want to thank the state’s emirs and chiefs, Sarkin Kudun Tsafe, who for a very long time has been doing everything humanly possible to end the conflicts. We are very happy with the recently concluded peace-making general congress/meeting in Anka Town, which engaged all the stakeholders in a dialogue on forgiveness and embracing each other as inseparable brothers and partners in progress as they were before.”
MOST READ
APC Chieftain Advocates Death Sentence For Kidnappers
A chieftain of All Progressives Congress (APC) from Benue State, Mr Garus Gololo, has called on the National Assembly to...
Calls For National Security Summit Diversionary – Falana
Human rights and constitutional lawyer, Femi Falana, has described the call for national security summit by Senate President, Ahmed Lawan,...
Yobe Committed To Stay Polio Free – Buni
The governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni, has said that his administration is committed to strengthening primary healthcare and...
Be Good Ambassadors Of Nigeria, Muslim Cleric Tells Pilgrims
As annual hajj exercise commences, intending pilgrims to Mecca, Saudi Arabia, have been urged to be good ambassadors of the...
Gbajabiamila’s Election As Speaker, Welcome Devt – Abdullahi
The election of Femi Gbajabiamila as Speaker of the House of Representatives has been described as one of the best...
We’ll Work Amicably With Our Party Executive – Maigari
The member, representing Jalingo/Zing Federal Constituency of Taraba State, Kashimu Bello Maigari, has said that they will work with their...
Wike Sets Up Trust Fund For Slain Colonel’s Children
Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, has established an educational trust fund to train the four children of late Colonel Ken...
MOST POPULAR
-
COLUMNS24 hours ago
Who Is After Pastor Fatoyinbo?
-
INTERVIEWS24 hours ago
Customers Are Everything – Yahanasu
-
NEWS16 hours ago
el-Rufai Swears-In Head Of Service, Chief Of Staff, Others
-
SPORTS24 hours ago
FIFA Tips Nigeria To Host 2020 U-20 World Cup
-
NEWS15 hours ago
UN Fears Safety Of Aid Workers As Terrorists Kill, Abduct 6
-
SPORTS24 hours ago
Algeria Crowned AFCON Champions After 29-year Wait
-
SPORTS24 hours ago
Rohr Lacks Capacity To Coach Super Eagles – Akpoborie
-
SPORTS24 hours ago
D’ Tigers: Diogu, Alade, 13 Others For Dominican Republic Test Games