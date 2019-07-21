Group Endorsed Yahaya Bello for 2nd Term

A social cultural Organization, Kwararafa Unified Assembly has declared their total support for the re-election of Kogi state governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello ahead of the upcoming gubernatorial election in the state.

National Coordinator of the organisation, Comrade Aaron Mike Odeh also called on every son and daughter of Kwararafa across Nigeria to give all their unflinching support to enable the governor return back to Government house.

This was made known after a meeting between the group’s National Leadership with the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Chief Edward Onoja on Sunday.

Comrade Odeh advised those conspiring to remove Governor Bello to have a rethink and instead team up with him to continue with his landmark achievements, describing him as a special gift to the people of Kogi State and the entire descendants of Kwararafa people across Nigeria and the world.

He appealed to the National Leadership of the ruling APC and the Presidency to put aside inter party squabbles and give their support to enable Bello clinch the APC ticket for second term..

Earlier, Chief Edward Onoja gave vivid account of the landmark achievements of the Governor and urged the Executive member of Kwararafa Unified Assembly not to be tired of their support for Governor Bello, even as he appealed to some ethnic nationalities like Igala, Nupe, Idoma, Ibira, Ogra, Igara, Doma, Alago, Jukun, Ukep, Anang, Anioma, etc to rally round Governor Bello as he canvas for support to gain a second term.