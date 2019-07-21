I Will Oppose Anything That I Believe Is Wrong – Yerima

Hon Ahmed Yerima representing Misau/Danboa federal constituency of Bauchi state in the 8th session of the National Assembly, in this interview with RUTH CHOJI, the veteran journalist talks about his failed campaign and other sundry issues

Most people were surprised that you lost the elections to APC. What happened?

I believe if there was a free and fair election, I wouldn’t have failed because I empowered people personally and officially. I also represented them very well at the National Assembly. But we also need to look at the people we represent, do they understand what democracy is and the function of a lawmaker?

These are the things to be considered in judging why and how somebody lost elections in Nigeria. I don’t think the people are fair to themselves because some people didn’t help or represent them well, yet they chose to still vote or rig for them.

Some people blame your loss on the faceoff between you and your former governor. Do you think it played a role in it?

The governor also failed. That might be one of the reasons I believe. I opposed the former governor entirely on two or three reasons. There was no project to show since he took over and he did have a good relationship between him and the people of the state. The governor was a one man show. Those were some of the things I opposed. So yes they ensured that I lost the elections but the worst of it all was the attitude of the people.

Most of the people that lost elections in Bauchi were those that abandoned the APC and crossed over to the PDP. Do you think that was a major factor?

I don’t think that is the only reason alone. It might be in some cases. But the syndrome of bringing people down played a major part in losing the elections for most of us.

Feelers from the presidency shows that your former Governor is being considered for the ministerial appointment. What is your take on this?

It’s left for President Buhari because I don’t have the right to tell him who to nominate for ministerial appointment. It’s not my business. He can appoint him to be anything he wants. I will not oppose it if Muhammad is to be a minister because he is not my business. If they feel he is the best person from Bauchi state, then they should go ahead and appoint him.

Do you have any regret leaving the APC to the PDP seeing that you lost the elections?

No, I don’t have any regret because it was a choice. You can always associate with people you think you can blend with. There is no law that allows people to be independent candidate in Nigeria else people like me will not associate with any party. PDP and other parties are just platforms, there is no defined guidelines or defined ideology like on taxes, population growth or anything that separate them from each other.

All the parties are just platform of people seeking power and position. It’s not like United States where you have Democratic Party, Republican or anything. It’s just a group of individuals with personal interest that come together and form a party. I always believe in my ideas and thoughts about leadership. I will oppose anything that I believe is wrong. Politics is not a career for me. To me it is an opportunity to offer service. I will continue with my ideas and won’t stop telling people what is right. Nigeria is not moving forward and so it needs people that will point it to the right direction.

Most lawmakers that left the APC at the National Assembly like Saraki, Nazif and the rest lost the elections. What does it portend for 9th session?

Its means inexperience. Two, the National Assembly might not be able to meet its expectations at some points. The leadership of the National Assembly is good because they have experience but for some at the constituency level, they are not ranking so it will affect their delivery. A lot of them especially from the APC were favored by their governors to be there, not because they have an understanding of what they will do there or interest of their people at heart. So those that will be unfortunate to have new comers might not benefit much but those with ranking representatives will benefit more.

Still on National Assembly, were you surprised with the caliber of people elected to lead the 9th session of the National Assembly?

No I wasn’t surprised. Femi is a good guy. He is qualified to be the leader of the National assembly. He has the prerequisite for success. Maybe there was influence from outside but it’s up to him to manage it well.

Coming back to the state of the Nation, are you worried with the spate of killings that is taking place in some states across the nation?

It’s the responsibility of government to protect lives and properties. It was the rallying point of APC that brought them to power. So if they could not meet up with the challenges of security, it means you have failed in that aspect.

Killing is not the only thing Nigeria is grappling with, there is banditry, kidnapping and other vices. Don’t you think these are indices of a failed state?

In 2014 to 2015, tackling Boko Haram was rallying point for us in the APC and we were able to contain it in the Northeast but today, there is rampage of kidnapping, killings and other issues. This could be because of the state of the economy and quality of leadership we have in place. I believe the government can do more than what they are doing to contain this situation. It’s not enough to secure an area with military and police, you need to introduce some economic package that will empower the citizens. You need to have some incentives for the private sector that will make them employ people. They need to create more jobs.

Some Nigerians have tried to set agenda for Mr. President in this second term. What areas will you suggest?

That is a tough question because he had all the opportunity to change things but he didn’t do it in his first term. He said he was fighting corruption but I haven’t seen the result yet. If I will advise him, then there must be regulations of government process because if I say they should concentrate on roads, there are lots of projects that were inherited in 2015 and till date, they have not been completed. It’s not just to be a leader but you need to have a plan of what you want to achieve. So Nigerians are the best ones to judge if he has really fought corruption. People talk of railway from Abuja to Kaduna but Jonathan started that project and completed it and now the beneficiaries are Nigerians and APC government. In Europe, Tanzania and Kenya, they have thousands of rail lines.

Where do you see Nigeria in the next 4years?

People will be more understanding of what is happening in government, and once they get that understanding, they will have no choice but to look for alternative leadership. Nigerians will face lots of setbacks and they will learn a lot about their leaders.

Going to Bauchi, the state has a new leadership. What are your expectations from Bala Muhammad?

The people of Bauchi have a lot of expectations from Bala Muhammad. They voted for him because they hated the previous administration. There are a lot of expectations because the people have suffered, most will want him to rush and start delivering on campaign promises but, we need to be accommodating and give him time to settle in and sanitize the state first. I expect him to create a social investment initiative that will kick start the economy of the state to create employment and economic activities. I expect Bala muhammed to carry everybody along. The previous government failed because of nepotism, lack of purpose and the governor then refused to listen to voice of reasoning. Principal actors that brought the government in 2015 were not tolerated again. We were made outcasts deliberately by the former governor. If Bala carries everybody along and makes everybody understand, it is a collective victory, then he will enjoy everybody’s support. I hope he will not do the same mistake the former governor did.