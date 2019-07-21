NEWS
Man Utd Reject Inter’s £54m Lukaku Bid
Manchester United have rejected a 60m euro (£53.9m) bid from Inter Milan for striker Romelu Lukaku.
The bid falls well below United’s valuation of the 26-year-old Belgium international, who joined them from Everton two years ago for £75m.
Lukaku sat out Saturday’s pre-season victory over Inter, whose manager Antonio Conte reiterated that the striker remains his number one target.
“I consider him a player who could improve our team,” the Inter boss said.
“On one side it is my hope and my will, on my other side we will see what we find with the club.
“It’s not right to speak about the player in this moment because he is a Manchester United player and for this reason we must show great respect for the club and at the same time for the player and for my players.”
On Friday, Conte admitted he had tried to sign Lukaku while manager at Chelsea [from 2016 to 2018]. “You know I like this player,” he added.
Inter’s move for the Belgian is thought to hinge on the future of Mauro Icardi, who has not travelled on the club’s pre-season tour of Asia amid reports he is to leave.
