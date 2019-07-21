Connect with us
NCC, Business Leaders Seek Policies To Promote Digital Economy

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) and business leaders in the country have called for policies and structure in ensuring digital development needed to boost the country’s economy.

Chief executive officer of Nigerians Communication Commission (NCC), Professor Umar Danbatta, speaking at the 2019 information Communications Technology and Telecommunications Expo (ICTEL EXPO) in Lagos, stated that the theme of this event ‘Fourth Industrial Revolution: The Nigerian Story’ showed that the LCCI is in tune with the development the country is witnessing in the current digital era.

Danbatta, represented by the deputy director, Consumer Affairs Bureau, Alhaji Ismail Adedigba said that “This is an era that is essentially driven by innovative technologies which are constantly refining our ways of life, socially and politically.

“We are in the fourth industrial revolution era, doing this era, new technology are been created spark by the digital age, the technology which include internet of experience, artificial intelligence, augmented reality, robotics, cloud computing, advanced securities system, among others have the capacity to enhance every aspect of life not just the work force. They are also rapidly changing the way human relate, exchange and distribute value.”

He added that these technologies will transform institutions, industries, and individuals, saying that the effect of the fourth industrial revolution will come in the area of increased automation and optimisation and constant monitoring. “We are witnessing fourth industrial revolution oriented trained in Nigeria, human to machine, and machine to machine with communication already becoming the order of the day.”

He added that “All these service and technology industries that characterised the fourth industrial revolution will provide robust  telecommunication infrastructure and bad network, conscious of this reality, the Commission has pro-actively embarked on licencing of Infrastructure Companies (InfraCos) to complement existing infrastructure of mobile network.

President of Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), Mr. Babatune Ruwase said that the fourth Industrial Revolution is characterised by a fusion of technologies that is blurring the lines between the physical, digital, and biological spheres, collectively referred to as cyber-physical systems.

