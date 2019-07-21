Connect with us
Advertise With Us

Others

NGO Sensitises Students On Holding Public Officers Accountable

Published

14 mins ago

on

A non governmental organisation, Follow The Money, has commenced its campus tour with the University of Jos to start the accountability, transparency campaigns which is aimed at  puting  an end to corrupt practices in Nigeria.

The founder of the NGO, Hamza Lawal said every revolution in the world started from the accademic space, adding that the campus tour will take them to all the higher institutions in the 36 states  of the federation, including the federal capital territory(FCT).

According to him,  the aim of the tour is to give young people the right to information to hold their government at all levels accountable with the view to contribute their quota to nation building and enthrone good governance in the country.

He pointed out that Follow The Money is an international NGO that is being supported by open society initiative for West Africa that  is hoped to empowered marginalized rural communities with access to information.

Lawal stressed that they create platforms between the government and the people;and  equip students and young people to increase demand in a constructive way of engaging the government at all level  to provide solutions to their problems which will in turn led to good governance and dividend of democracy.

Also speaking, Prestine Obadah, Plateau state’s coordinator said they commenced the campus tour from the University of Jos to enable students have the necessary information they needed to hold their elected representatives accountable.

ABUJA MAN REVEALS (FREE) SECRET FRUITS THAT INCREASED MANHOOD AND LASTING POWER IN 7DAYS... CLICK HERE TO GET IT!
Related Topics:
Advertisement
Comments

MOST READ

NEWS11 mins ago

Primary Healthcare Agency Seeks Kogi LGs Support

Kogi State  Primary Healthcare Development Agency, (KSPHCDA), has urged local government administrators in the state to give maximum support to...
FEATURES15 mins ago

Governor Bello Gives Hope, Commissions Igala Unity House

The Igala Unity House, the symbol of the Igala people’s oneness has been commissioned by Kogi state Governor Yahaya Bello....
FEATURES1 hour ago

Plateau: Kinsmen Advice Lalong On Good Governance

Kinsmen of Plateau State Governor Simon Lalong, at a victory dinner advised him on how to break the jinx of...
INTERVIEWS1 hour ago

I Will Oppose Anything That I Believe Is Wrong – Yerima

Hon Ahmed Yerima representing Misau/Danboa federal constituency of Bauchi state in the 8th session of the National Assembly, in this...
National Open University of Nigeria NOUN logo National Open University of Nigeria NOUN logo
EDUCATION2 hours ago

Assessing Efficacy Of ‘iLearn Portal Technology’ In Open Distance Learning

In this report, HENRY TYOHEMBA examines the efficacy of iLearn portal technology of the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN)...
NEWS6 hours ago

Zamfara Pilgrims Get Another 200 Riyals Discount On Hajj Fare

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria, NAHCON has announced a further reduction of 200 Riyals from 2019 Hajj fare for...
POLITICS6 hours ago

Gov Bello Is The Real Progenitor Of Rescue Mission In Kogi – Fanwo

Director General of Media and Publicity to Kogi State governor, Kingsley Fanwo, is always waiting in the wings for the...
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: