Others
NGO Sensitises Students On Holding Public Officers Accountable
A non governmental organisation, Follow The Money, has commenced its campus tour with the University of Jos to start the accountability, transparency campaigns which is aimed at puting an end to corrupt practices in Nigeria.
The founder of the NGO, Hamza Lawal said every revolution in the world started from the accademic space, adding that the campus tour will take them to all the higher institutions in the 36 states of the federation, including the federal capital territory(FCT).
According to him, the aim of the tour is to give young people the right to information to hold their government at all levels accountable with the view to contribute their quota to nation building and enthrone good governance in the country.
He pointed out that Follow The Money is an international NGO that is being supported by open society initiative for West Africa that is hoped to empowered marginalized rural communities with access to information.
Lawal stressed that they create platforms between the government and the people;and equip students and young people to increase demand in a constructive way of engaging the government at all level to provide solutions to their problems which will in turn led to good governance and dividend of democracy.
Also speaking, Prestine Obadah, Plateau state’s coordinator said they commenced the campus tour from the University of Jos to enable students have the necessary information they needed to hold their elected representatives accountable.
MOST READ
Primary Healthcare Agency Seeks Kogi LGs Support
Kogi State Primary Healthcare Development Agency, (KSPHCDA), has urged local government administrators in the state to give maximum support to...
Governor Bello Gives Hope, Commissions Igala Unity House
The Igala Unity House, the symbol of the Igala people’s oneness has been commissioned by Kogi state Governor Yahaya Bello....
Plateau: Kinsmen Advice Lalong On Good Governance
Kinsmen of Plateau State Governor Simon Lalong, at a victory dinner advised him on how to break the jinx of...
I Will Oppose Anything That I Believe Is Wrong – Yerima
Hon Ahmed Yerima representing Misau/Danboa federal constituency of Bauchi state in the 8th session of the National Assembly, in this...
Assessing Efficacy Of ‘iLearn Portal Technology’ In Open Distance Learning
In this report, HENRY TYOHEMBA examines the efficacy of iLearn portal technology of the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN)...
Zamfara Pilgrims Get Another 200 Riyals Discount On Hajj Fare
The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria, NAHCON has announced a further reduction of 200 Riyals from 2019 Hajj fare for...
Gov Bello Is The Real Progenitor Of Rescue Mission In Kogi – Fanwo
Director General of Media and Publicity to Kogi State governor, Kingsley Fanwo, is always waiting in the wings for the...
MOST POPULAR
-
COLUMNS21 hours ago
Who Is After Pastor Fatoyinbo?
-
SPORTS21 hours ago
I Never Wanted To Fight Ruiz — Joshua
-
OPINION21 hours ago
What Are Obaseki’s Sins?
-
INTERVIEWS21 hours ago
Customers Are Everything – Yahanasu
-
POLITICS22 hours ago
Edo: APC Shouldn’t Push Obaseki Out – Idahosa
-
NEWS13 hours ago
el-Rufai Swears-In Head Of Service, Chief Of Staff, Others
-
HEALTH22 hours ago
Natural Treatment For Fibroids
-
SPORTS21 hours ago
FIFA Tips Nigeria To Host 2020 U-20 World Cup