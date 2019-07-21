OPINION
On CAN’s Purported Support For Fatoyinbo
In the past week a number of clergy men purportedly on the platform of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) had paid a visit to the Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA).
The visit according to the leader of the delegation, FCT CAN Chairman, Samson Jonah was to encourage members of the church and also assure of their support to Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo.
Recall that Pastor Fatoyinbo had over the past two weeks been besieged with condemnations over his ‘alleged’ rape of Busola Dakolo, wife to Timi Dakolo twenty years back.
The rape allegation had led to protests marches against the Abuja and Lagos branches of the church by various activists and also opened a deluge of rape allegations from several minors and young women by various men of the cloth among others.
The rape allegation which has continued to garner all manner of revelations by both supporters of Busola and Pastor Fatoyinbo respectively, came to a head with the visit of some members of the Christian body, CAN.
This is even as controversial blogger, Dr Kemi Olunloye had through her investigations continued to discredit the claim of rape as stated by Busola Dakolo.
In the video posted on social media, the clergy men were heard saying “I assure you that we are with you and will continue to be with you. We are in support of the Church, we are in support of your pastor, we stand by him and this church will continue to March forward”.
Following the backlash in which many Christians condemned the stand of the Christian body, new online preachers have come up to argue that there was nothing wrong with the body declaring their support to the embattled clergy man, while others have called for a disclaimer or an outright apology from CAN.
As usual, as it is the case with social media trials, the social media judges wouldn’t allow the cause of justice take it’s place, as supporters continue to claim inside knowledge of the allegation that happened with no witnesses.
The revelations have sadly opened up a cankerworm of hidden sexual abuses that had happened to minors and women across all ages and over periods of time, raising, an outcry against rapes and rapists.
This has also exposed the need for an indepth sex education, both in school and at homes, to enable victims speak out rather than help protect perpetrators through the existing culture of silence.
Amidst this drama are the recurring stories of domestic violence, this time against men, as two women from Kano and Jigawa states respectively allegedly burnt their spouses over plans to take in second wives.
It leaves one wondering why women will risk jail terms and indeed risks their lives because their husbands have chosen the way of polygamy( which is by the way African culture). If you cannot handle it why not leave, why hurt the man you claim to love? are the many questions begging for answers.
On Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo’s rape allegations, the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria(PFN) has set up a three man committee to investigate the matter, while controversial blogger, Dr Olunloye continues to release clips of her investigations.
As is, the norm with Nigeria, while investigations are still on, the social media police accuse and judge without reverting to the court of justice which declares a man innocent until proven otherwise by a competent court of law.
Lest we forget, the week drowned the news of the President’s new portrait which will definitely boost economic activities for Artistes across the nation and equally drowned the Senate confirmation of Tanko Muhammed as substantive Chief Justice of Nigeria.
It is another new week, which promises great hope for Nigerians.
