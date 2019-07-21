NEWS
Pension Arrears: Edo Govt Commences Verification Of Pensioners In Batches
…offers option of Skype verification for pensioners in Europe, America
As part of efforts by the Governor Godwin Obaseki-led administration to clear pension arrears in the state, the Edo State Government has announced the commencement of physical and documentary verification for payment of arrears to pensioners in batches 51, 52 and 53.
In a statement, Permanent Secretary and Chairman, Pension Bureau, Mr. Saylor Juwobor, said, “In continuation of the on-going payment of pension arrears for State Government pensioners, all pensioners in batches 51, 52 and 53 are hereby invited to present themselves for physical and documentary verification at the Imaguero Hall, Benin City on Wednesday July 24th and Thursday 25th.”
According to Juwobor, pensioners in previous batches who failed to participate in the previous verification exercises are expected to take advantage of the forthcoming screening exercise alongside pensioners in batches 51, 52 and 53.
He urged affected pensioners, “To check the list of pensioners in the batches indicated above at the Pension building, Edo State Pensions Bureau, Oba Ovoramwen Square, Benin City on Wednesday July 24th and Thursday 25th 2019.”
The Pension Bureau Chairman said affected pensioners are expected to be at the venue of the verification exercise on the scheduled dates with the following documents: “Pension Authority; Retirement Letter; Letter of First Appointment; Pension I.D. Card; Biometric Slip; and Bank details including bank name and Account Number.”
“Pensioners in Diaspora in the batches referred to above especially those in Europe and America can be screened via Skype,” he added.
MOST READ
Edojobs, Mainone Partner On Data Science, AI Training For 100 Edo Youths
The Edo State Skills Development Agency (EdoJobs) has partnered with MainOne, West Africa’s leading connectivity and data center provider, to...
PDP Raises Alarm Over Alleged Missing $1bn ECA Security Fund
***Demands Immediate Public Explanation From PMB The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has described as shocking the confession by the National...
Rivers Govt Moves To Eliminate Sea Piracy
The Rivers State government has declared that it is taking necessary steps towards eliminating sea piracy and other terror attacks...
World Bank Engages SMEs In Edo, Declares Support For Obaseki’s Blueprint
A Senior Economist with the World Bank, Gloria Joseph-Raji, has said the Bank is committed to supporting Governor Godwin Obaseki’s...
Confab Report: GEJ Has No Moral Right To Canvass Implementation
A civil society group, Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre, CISLAC has taken a swipe on the former president, Good luck...
120 In FCT Children Karate Championship
About 120 children participated in the Abuja Children and under 17 Karate championships held at the weekend. The winners from...
Pension Arrears: Edo Govt Commences Verification Of Pensioners In Batches
…offers option of Skype verification for pensioners in Europe, America As part of efforts by the Governor Godwin Obaseki-led administration...
MOST POPULAR
-
OPINION21 hours ago
Presidential Election Petition Tribunal: The Chasing Shadow Moves Of Atiku Abubakar And PDP
-
COVER STORIES19 hours ago
Rights Commission Wades Into Sen Abbo’s Alleged Abduction Of Wife
-
FEATURES21 hours ago
Longest-Serving African Female Presidents
-
FEATURES16 hours ago
Brewing War Of Camps In Bayelsa PDP
-
NEWS18 hours ago
Calls For National Security Summit Diversionary – Falana
-
SPORTS16 hours ago
‘Premier League Prepared For VAR Controversy’
-
FEATURES21 hours ago
Kimberly Anyadike: Youngest African-American Pilot
-
NEWS6 hours ago
Suicide Bomber Hits Hospital Kills 8, Injures 22