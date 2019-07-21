Connect with us
Advertise With Us

NEWS

Pension Arrears: Edo Govt Commences Verification Of Pensioners In Batches

Published

51 mins ago

on

…offers option of Skype verification for pensioners in Europe, America

As part of efforts by the Governor Godwin Obaseki-led administration to clear pension arrears in the state, the Edo State Government has announced the commencement of physical and documentary verification for payment of arrears to pensioners in batches 51, 52 and 53.

In a statement, Permanent Secretary and Chairman, Pension Bureau, Mr. Saylor Juwobor, said, “In continuation of the on-going payment of pension arrears for State Government pensioners, all pensioners in batches 51, 52 and 53 are hereby invited to present themselves for physical and documentary verification at the Imaguero Hall, Benin City on Wednesday July 24th and Thursday  25th.”

According to Juwobor, pensioners in previous batches who failed to participate in the previous verification exercises are expected to take advantage of the forthcoming screening exercise alongside pensioners in batches 51, 52 and 53.

He urged affected pensioners, “To check the list of pensioners in the batches indicated above at the Pension building, Edo State Pensions Bureau, Oba Ovoramwen Square, Benin City on Wednesday July 24th and Thursday 25th  2019.”

The Pension Bureau Chairman said affected pensioners are expected to be at the venue of the verification exercise on the scheduled dates with the following documents: “Pension Authority; Retirement Letter; Letter of First Appointment; Pension I.D. Card; Biometric Slip; and Bank details including bank name and Account Number.”

“Pensioners in Diaspora in the batches referred to above especially those in Europe and America can be screened via Skype,” he added.

ABUJA MAN REVEALS (FREE) SECRET FRUITS THAT INCREASED MANHOOD AND LASTING POWER IN 7DAYS... CLICK HERE TO GET IT!
Related Topics:
Advertisement
Comments

MOST READ

NEWS17 mins ago

Edojobs, Mainone Partner On Data Science, AI Training For 100 Edo Youths

The Edo State Skills Development Agency (EdoJobs) has partnered with MainOne, West Africa’s leading connectivity and data center provider, to...
Peoples Democratic Party PDP logo Peoples Democratic Party PDP logo
NEWS20 mins ago

PDP Raises Alarm Over Alleged Missing $1bn ECA Security Fund

***Demands Immediate Public Explanation From PMB The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has described as shocking the confession by the National...
NEWS29 mins ago

Rivers Govt Moves To Eliminate Sea Piracy

The Rivers State government has declared that it is taking necessary steps towards eliminating sea piracy and other terror attacks...
NEWS32 mins ago

World Bank Engages SMEs In Edo, Declares Support For Obaseki’s Blueprint

A Senior Economist with the World Bank, Gloria Joseph-Raji, has said the Bank is committed to supporting Governor Godwin Obaseki’s...
NEWS35 mins ago

Confab Report: GEJ Has No Moral Right To Canvass Implementation

A civil society group, Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre, CISLAC has taken a swipe on the former president, Good luck...
NEWS39 mins ago

120  In FCT Children Karate Championship

About 120 children participated in the Abuja Children and under 17 Karate championships held at the weekend. The winners from...
NEWS51 mins ago

Pension Arrears: Edo Govt Commences Verification Of Pensioners In Batches

…offers option of Skype verification for pensioners in Europe, America As part of efforts by the Governor Godwin Obaseki-led administration...
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: