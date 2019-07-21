Proffering Solutions For Domestic Airlines, Investments In Aviation Industry

The Nigerian Aviation Industry has suffered and is still suffering from government policies and summersaults that have kept airlines in a struggle to remain in business. For the industry to maximise the country’s potentials, stakeholders recently deliberated on concise ways that the sector can move forward. In this piece, ANTHONY AWUNOR highlights the strategies

It is unarguable that Nigerian local airlines are not yet able to measure up to the expectation of maximising the country’s potentials despite having a population of over 200 million to their advantage. A population of which other foreign airlines feast on daily.

To change the narratives, stakeholders in the nation’s aviation sector recently came together to discuss ways forward at the 23rd League of Airports and Aviation Correspondents (LAAC) Conference held in Lagos with the theme, “Boosting Aviation Investment through Policy”.

The Chairman of the occasion and Chairman/chief executive officer of Medview Airline, Alhaji Muneer Bankole, in his speech noted that, the Aviation Industry is indispensable to the socio-economic development of any country and that Nigeria is not an exception, regretting the liquidation of the Nigeria Airways.

Proffering solution to the situation, Bankole advised that “the Federal Ministry of Transportation through the minister of Aviation and other relevant regulatory agencies need to reflect on the National Aviation Policy in conjunction with various stakeholders holistically”.

Noting that BASA agreements with other major European and some Asian countries need to be urgently reviewed to reflect the interest of local carriers, Bankole opined that appropriate policy statement regulating double taxation need to be quickly looked into in conjunction with the exorbitant cut-throat charges levied against Nigeria carriers to various West African routes, particularly francophone states.

Former Director-General of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Capt. Harold Demuren who also delivered a paper at the conference, emphasised that Nigeria needs a stable legal and regulatory frameworks to grow the industry.

Demuren who spoke through the President of Aviation Roundtable (ART), Dr. Gabriel Olowo decried the multiple entry points for foreign airlines, describing it as “disastrous and deliberate annihilation of the domestic market.”

He said a situation where some airlines fly to multiple airports in Nigeria without any Nigerian airline reciprocating is “a negative balance of trade.”

Insisting that it is high time government reflected on the national aviation policy, Olowo said that “the essence of regulation is not only about safety. We have failed with economic regulations. This is a major weakness”.

Demuren also called for positive investment driven policies to develop the aviation sector, saying, “Nigeria’s problem is because we make policies but they somersault.”

He said government must design objective and key performance indexes that are measurable for civil servants.

In his presentation, chief executive officer of African Aviation Services, Mr. Nick Fadugba explained that aviation can be a vital catalyst for Africa’s economic growth and social advancement and that Nigeria can tap into this by providing more support to the growth of the increasingly important African business and general aviation industry, which are tools for economic development.

According to him, aviation in Nigeria, if properly harnessed, could become one of the keys to Nigeria’s future prosperity.

He decried the situation where, “over 90 percent of international air traffic to and from Nigeria is carried by non-Nigerian airlines which is damaging to the economy in several ways, such as the huge capital flight from Nigeria, the continued deterioration of the Nigerian aviation industry and the loss of skilled aviation employment opportunities.”

Fadugba also lamented that in the last 25years, Nigeria carriers passenger traffic has reduced from 60 percent to 20 percent calling government to review Bilateral Air Services Agreement (BASA) and also ensure consultations with indigenous carriers before allowing frequencies as they are treated like oil blocks.

Presenting the second paper: “Boosting Aviation Investment Through Policy: Airlines Perspective”, CEO, Top Brass Aviation, Capt. Roland Iyayi, said that Nigeria has a fragmented market that has led to disruptive competition.

He said the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), should have both Safety and Development of the industry in their purview but that they only focus consistently only safety to the extent that the airline industry is overregulated.

On way out of the ugly situation, Iyayi said “the NCAA needs to make airlines survive by coming up with policies that are consistent, deliberate and focused addressing issues holistically; government needs be supportive and get the right people in place and that the airports should be licensed on three tier levels to avoid unviability of airports.

Chief executive Officer, African Aviation Services, Mr. Nick Fadugba, while speaking on “Vision 2030 for Nigerian Aviation”, said that aviation can be a vital catalyst for Africa’s economic growth and social advancement.

He said Africa needs a safe, reliable, efficient and portable air transport industry that facilitates business, trade and tourism across the continent and between Africa and world.

Identifying the challenges, Fadugba said aviation safety, security, training, regulatory oversight, infrastructure, liberalisation, modernisation, funding, efficiency, affordability and profitability all need to be improved significantly.

He however supported the federal government’s plan to launch a new national carrier with minority government shareholding if it is one transparently and skilfully established. To succeed, he said the new national carrier needs a sound business plan, strategic industry partners, adequate funding, an experienced management team, well trained staff, a fleet of modern aircraft, a comprehensive route network, on-time performance, good customer service and no government involvement.

He equally recommended that African governments and regulators need to provide an enabling environment, while African airlines should work together through inter-lining, code-sharing, joint ventures and mergers and acquisitions so as to form stronger carriers that can compete effectively and can grow and prosper.

The Chairman, Air Peace, Barr. Allen Onyema, frowned at the belief that Nigerian airlines are not strong and condemned multiple designation and multiple entry.

He said Nigeria must begin to have deliberate policies to protect Nigerian investment, stressing that no foreign airline is doing Nigeria well, but are using some people in government to run domestic airlines down.

He also warned that Nigeria does not need the assistance of any foreign airline to establish a new national carrier for the country, maintaining that Nigeria was blessed with competent aviation personnel capable of transforming the country into an aviation hub without any exploitative foreign intervention.

He said the recent claim by Ethiopian Airlines that it was in talks with the Federal Government to establish an airline in Nigeria was an affront to the country.

Onyema said “Nigerian airlines are very strong and it is insulting for another African airline to come to our country to help us to set up a national carrier. The government must trust our airlines because as I speak, other African countries are coming to Air Peace for assistance to set up their own national carriers which we have agreed to assist them in a win-win situation”.

Meanwhile, the Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON) had earlier cried out, over what the body described as continuous domination of the Nigerian sky by foreign airlines, with capital flight of about three billion Dollars.

The operators therefore, called on federal government to increase support for indigenous carriers.

This call for supports is coming, just as the AON listed stiff competition; sheer regulatory technicalities; unfair slot allocation, exorbitant airport charges; levies and fees and other constraints as part of the reasons why Nigerian carriers fail to deliver on intercontinental routes.

The AON revealed, that unless government supports Nigerian carriers, it would be difficult for them to do well on international routes because of the intrigues of international aeropolitics; which it said is 85 per cent of the role expected of government.

Speaking recently, Executive Chairman of AON, Captain Nogie Meggison said many Nigerian fail on intercontinental routes ostensibly due to a myriad of factors not limited to insufficient support from government.

Urging President Muhammadu Buhari to support indigenous carriers , including Air Peace, which recently launched flight on the Lagos / Sharjah / Dubai. Meggison said government should bring its full weight of political machinery and influence to effectively protect the airline from all forms of aero – politics.

He said support for Nigerian carriers will bring about more travel choices; affordable fares; increased growth of the economy; transfer of technology as well as reduction in capital flight.

AON Chairman said the issue of Aero Politics has been the bane of operators including Bellview Airlines that was frustrated out of the Indian market.

Meggison said :” Arik Air that was given a distant parking bay in Dubai at the far end of the terminal; Medview who were frustrated out of the London route by sheer regulatory technicalities and so called safety deficiencies, unfair slot allocation, exorbitant airport charges, levies and fees, and all forms of excuses.

He added:” These were mainly to discredit the airline as a means of edging them out of the route in order to get rid of the competition the carrier posed to their own local operators on the route and to protect their own.

“We call on the Federal Government not to leave Air Peace but to stand tall with Nigerian Airlines and bring the full weight of its political machinery and influence behind Air Peace and effectively protect the airline from all forms of Aero Politics and regulatory biases that may arise during the course of the airline’s operations into various international destinations.”

He also called on the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) to urgently provide Air Peace with a prominent space for its Private Lounge on the air side at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) as evidence of its being a Nigerian Flag Carrier base similar to what obtains in Frankfort with Lufthansa; Heathrow with British Airways; and Dubai with Emirates.

Meggison said:” The Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON) would like to congratulate President Muhammadu Buhari and the Federal Ministry of Transport (Aviation) for moving the Nigerian aviation sector to the next level by assisting Air Peace to start international flights into Dubai on Friday July 5, 2019.

“While we thank the Federal Government for its role in making this feat possible, it is instructive to note that this next level requires strong government support as Air Peace has become one of the pillars to the building of our nation’s economy.

“Air Peace is Nigeria’s private airlines fourth attempt into the international market and it would be recalled that many of the airlines that went before them collapsed due mainly to aeropolitics which is 85 per cent the role of government to play. As we know foreign carriers dominate 100 per cent of the Nigerian sky with capital flight of about 3 billion Dollars.

“AON would therefore like to call on the Federal Government to put its full weight behind Air Peace and give the carrier all the support it requires to succeed on the route in the face of stiff competition and aero politics which the carrier will face in the near future.

“It also means more travel choices for Nigerian travelers at affordable rates; it means more contribution to the Nigerian economy and GDP; it means increased growth for the Nigerian aviation sector.

“It means the transfer of technology and technical expertise; and it also means a reduction in capital flight from the country by foreign airlines. Government therefore needs to rally round Air Peace as a proud Nigerian operator and give the airline all the support to succeed.