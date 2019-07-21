Connect with us
Rape: Police Invite Bisola, Timi Dakolo For Questioning

2 hours ago

The Police on Sunday confirmed that its operatives had served official invitation letters on Bisola and Timi Dakolo over the highly publicised case involving Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo.

NAN reports that Bisola had alleged that  Fatoyinbo raped her at 16 in Ilorin while attending his church.

Following the allegation, Fatoyinbo was forced to step down as the senior pastor of COZA pending the conclusion of the investigation.

A statement by DCP Frank Mba in Abuja said that the invitation was sequel to an on-going police investigation on the widely publicised case.

He said that police invitation letter was not synonymous with a warrant of arrest adding that it must not be construed to be one.

According to him, it is a polite investigative tool used in eliciting information voluntarily from parties to aid police investigations.

“Members of the public should see it as a legitimate act in line with the constitutional mandate of the police, which among other things include the investigation of all complaints brought before it.

“The Inspector-General of Police, Mr Mohammed Adamu has appealed for calm, reassuring Nigerians that the Police will remain professional, impartial and unreservedly committed to the pursuit of justice in the case,” he said. (NAN)

