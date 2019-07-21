NEWS
SDP Deny Collapsing Party To Ruling PDP In Adamawa
The Adamawa chapter of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) has denied collapsing it party structure to the ruling PDP in the state.
The party says, Mr John Muva, who led the delegation was on a personal visit, as he is no longer the party chairman in the state.
Muva was alleged to have been suspended from the party on April 16, 2019, for what the party described as gross misconduct and disloyalty. The suspension letter, signed by the party secretary, Mr Ismaila Yamusa, and made available through the media office of the party, said the decision was reached by the party EXCO in the state.
The suspension was in line with Article 14 sub-section 3 and 19 of the party constitution, the party explained.
“You are hereby suspended, as SDP state chairman Adamawa state. Your suspension is sequel to gross misconduct, sabotage and misconduct and ineffective leadership. You are required to face a panel set by the state EXCO, to answer the allegations against you.”
Muva led the defectors to Government House, where they decided to collapse the entire SDP party structure to the ruling party to enable Governor Fintiri consolidate on his achievement.
He said the defector pleaded total loyalty and support to PDP-led administration for overall, development of the state.
MOST READ
APC Chieftain Advocates Death Sentence For Kidnappers
A chieftain of All Progressives Congress (APC) from Benue State, Mr Garus Gololo, has called on the National Assembly to...
Calls For National Security Summit Diversionary – Falana
Human rights and constitutional lawyer, Femi Falana, has described the call for national security summit by Senate President, Ahmed Lawan,...
Yobe Committed To Stay Polio Free – Buni
The governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni, has said that his administration is committed to strengthening primary healthcare and...
Be Good Ambassadors Of Nigeria, Muslim Cleric Tells Pilgrims
As annual hajj exercise commences, intending pilgrims to Mecca, Saudi Arabia, have been urged to be good ambassadors of the...
Gbajabiamila’s Election As Speaker, Welcome Devt – Abdullahi
The election of Femi Gbajabiamila as Speaker of the House of Representatives has been described as one of the best...
We’ll Work Amicably With Our Party Executive – Maigari
The member, representing Jalingo/Zing Federal Constituency of Taraba State, Kashimu Bello Maigari, has said that they will work with their...
Wike Sets Up Trust Fund For Slain Colonel’s Children
Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, has established an educational trust fund to train the four children of late Colonel Ken...
MOST POPULAR
-
COLUMNS24 hours ago
Who Is After Pastor Fatoyinbo?
-
INTERVIEWS24 hours ago
Customers Are Everything – Yahanasu
-
NEWS16 hours ago
el-Rufai Swears-In Head Of Service, Chief Of Staff, Others
-
NEWS16 hours ago
UN Fears Safety Of Aid Workers As Terrorists Kill, Abduct 6
-
SPORTS24 hours ago
Algeria Crowned AFCON Champions After 29-year Wait
-
SPORTS24 hours ago
D’ Tigers: Diogu, Alade, 13 Others For Dominican Republic Test Games
-
POLITICS15 hours ago
Party Registration Should Be Full Time Job For Another Body – INEC
-
NEWS16 hours ago
Edo, SON Partner To Check Sub-Standard Products, Sensitise Artisans