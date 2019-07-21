State Chairmen Forum Endorse Bulama For APC Scribe

Forum of State Chairmen of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has endorsed Arc. Waziri Bulama as a replacement for the National Secretary of the party.

It was gathered that the Forum gave the endorsement in Abuja after its meeting.

However, when the Secretary of the Forum, Dr. Ben Nwoye was contacted he admitted that Bulama addressed the Forum but declined to comment on whether the Forum endorsed him.

But speaking on the endorsement, the Deputy Chairman of the Forum and State APC Chairman in Delta, Prophet Jones Erue Ode admitted that the Forum has endorsed Bulama.

He said, “We have agreed to work with him. We agreed to stand with him having listened to him and watched his tall credentials.

“We need someone who can stand for our party, who is intelligent and has a lot of things working in his favour. We hail his credentials, we hail his integrity and sacrifice for our party as well as his commitment to our party and we said we will stand with him.”

According to a source, Arc Bulama addressed the state chairmen in Abuja on his ambition to occupy the position of the National Secretary of the party.

Other groups that have endorsed Bulama, who was Deputy Director General (Coordination) of the APC Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) to replace the outgone National Secretary, Mallam Mai Mala Buni include President Muhammad Buhari Support Organization (BSO).

Speaking further, the Forum source said that the chairmen lamented the lack of activities in APC National Secretariat.

The Source said, “As you can see APC does not seem to be in government. The opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is still occupying spaces everywhere.

“We feel that a substantive National Secretary of the party would make the party busy and bring more positive attention to the party.

“ln this light, the State Party Chairmen have given their nod to Bulama to occupy the position after interacting with him.”

In the last 4 months the issue to replace the former National Secretary of APC, Mai Mala Buni, who is now the governor of Yobe State has been on the front burner of the party, as the National Working Committee recently appointed the Deputy National Secretary, Hon.. Victor Gaidom as the Acting National Secretary.