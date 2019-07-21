Connect with us
Advertise With Us

POLITICS

State Chairmen Forum Endorse Bulama For APC Scribe

Published

6 hours ago

on

Forum of State Chairmen of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has endorsed Arc. Waziri Bulama as a replacement for the National Secretary of the party.

It was gathered that the Forum gave the endorsement in Abuja after its meeting.

However, when the Secretary of the Forum, Dr. Ben Nwoye was contacted he admitted that Bulama addressed the Forum but declined to comment on whether the Forum endorsed him.

But speaking on the endorsement, the Deputy Chairman of the Forum and State APC Chairman in Delta, Prophet Jones Erue Ode admitted that the Forum has endorsed Bulama.

He said, “We have agreed to work with him. We agreed to stand with him having listened to him and watched his tall credentials.

“We need someone who can stand for our party, who is intelligent and has a lot of things working in his favour. We hail his credentials, we hail his integrity and sacrifice for our party as well as his commitment to our party and we said we will stand with him.”

According to a source, Arc Bulama addressed the state chairmen in Abuja on his ambition to occupy the position of the National Secretary of the party.

Other groups that have endorsed Bulama, who was Deputy Director General (Coordination) of the APC Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) to replace the outgone National Secretary, Mallam Mai Mala Buni include President Muhammad Buhari Support Organization (BSO).

Speaking further, the Forum source said that the chairmen lamented the lack of activities in APC National Secretariat.

The Source said, “As you can see APC does not seem to be in government. The opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is still occupying spaces everywhere.

“We feel that a substantive National Secretary of the party would make the party busy and bring more positive attention to the party.

“ln this light, the State Party Chairmen have given their nod to Bulama to occupy the position after interacting with him.”

In the last 4 months the issue to replace the former National Secretary of APC, Mai Mala Buni, who is now the governor of Yobe State has been on the front burner of the party, as the National Working Committee recently appointed the Deputy National Secretary, Hon.. Victor Gaidom as the Acting National Secretary.

 

ABUJA MAN REVEALS (FREE) SECRET FRUITS THAT INCREASED MANHOOD AND LASTING POWER IN 7DAYS... CLICK HERE TO GET IT!
Related Topics:
Advertisement
Comments

MOST READ

NEWS5 hours ago

Suicide Bomber Hits Hospital Kills 8, Injures 22 

Twin attacks claimed by the Taliban hit a police checkpoint and hospital in north-western Pakistan on Sunday, killing eight people,...
NEWS5 hours ago

Ruga: Abia Monarch Lauds State Government’s Restriction On Land Sales

A prominent Abia monarch, Prof. Sunday Owualah, has expressed joy over the state government’s resolve to henceforth regulate the sale...
POLITICS6 hours ago

Oyegun To Oshiomhole: Support Only APC Governor In S’South

Elder statesman and the immediate past National chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, has again tasked...
POLITICS6 hours ago

Group Endorsed Yahaya Bello for 2nd Term

A social cultural Organization, Kwararafa Unified Assembly has declared their total support for the re-election of Kogi state governor, Alhaji...
POLITICS6 hours ago

State Chairmen Forum Endorse Bulama For APC Scribe

Forum of State Chairmen of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has endorsed Arc. Waziri Bulama as a replacement for the...
SCIENCE TECHNOLOGY7 hours ago

Are You Addicted To Your Phone, Internet? Try This!

Many people spend hours on the internet every week — but some people can’t pull away. For individuals with internet...
CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele
NEWS7 hours ago

Economy: Stop Peddling Fake News Against CBN Gov, Group Warns

An Abuja based pro-democracy group dedicated to advocating for integrity, justice, probity and transparency in public offices, Global Integrity Crusade...
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: