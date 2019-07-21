NEWS
Suicide Bomber Hits Hospital Kills 8, Injures 22
Twin attacks claimed by the Taliban hit a police checkpoint and hospital in north-western Pakistan on Sunday, killing eight people, including four policemen.
Militants first opened fire at a checkpoint in the city of Dera Ismail Khan.
A suicide bomber then detonated their explosive device outside a hospital gate upon the arrival of an ambulance carrying two police officers wounded in the first attack.
City police spokesman, Arshad Ali, said at least six people were killed in the suicide blast, including two policemen. The two officers shot during the checkpoint assault also died.
In total, 22 people were wounded.
A spokesman for the outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), Muhammad Khurasani, in a statement, said the group carried out the attacks.
He said that a male suicide bomber struck outside the hospital, contradicting information from police who said a woman strapped with explosives blew herself up.
“Apparently the suicide bomber was a young female,” Salim Riaz, district police chief told Dunya TV.
Riaz said that the bomber was wearing a burqa, a garment worn by women that covers the whole body.
According to him, long hair consistent with a woman’s was also found at the scene and has been sent away for laboratory examination.
“At least 7 kilograms of explosive has been used in the attack,” he added.
The Pakistani military has pushed Islamist militants back from their mountainous hideouts in north-western Pakistan near the Afghan border in a series of offensives launched from mid-2014.
However, their capability to launch attacks on soft targets or the civilian population remains intact, posing a security challenge.
Last month, the army said that terrorist activity had jumped in the tribal region bordering Afghanistan and at least 10 members of the security forces had been killed and 35 injured over the past months.
MOST READ
Suicide Bomber Hits Hospital Kills 8, Injures 22
Twin attacks claimed by the Taliban hit a police checkpoint and hospital in north-western Pakistan on Sunday, killing eight people,...
Ruga: Abia Monarch Lauds State Government’s Restriction On Land Sales
A prominent Abia monarch, Prof. Sunday Owualah, has expressed joy over the state government’s resolve to henceforth regulate the sale...
Oyegun To Oshiomhole: Support Only APC Governor In S’South
Elder statesman and the immediate past National chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, has again tasked...
Group Endorsed Yahaya Bello for 2nd Term
A social cultural Organization, Kwararafa Unified Assembly has declared their total support for the re-election of Kogi state governor, Alhaji...
State Chairmen Forum Endorse Bulama For APC Scribe
Forum of State Chairmen of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has endorsed Arc. Waziri Bulama as a replacement for the...
Are You Addicted To Your Phone, Internet? Try This!
Many people spend hours on the internet every week — but some people can’t pull away. For individuals with internet...
Economy: Stop Peddling Fake News Against CBN Gov, Group Warns
An Abuja based pro-democracy group dedicated to advocating for integrity, justice, probity and transparency in public offices, Global Integrity Crusade...
MOST POPULAR
-
OPINION20 hours ago
Presidential Election Petition Tribunal: The Chasing Shadow Moves Of Atiku Abubakar And PDP
-
COVER STORIES18 hours ago
Rights Commission Wades Into Sen Abbo’s Alleged Abduction Of Wife
-
FEATURES19 hours ago
Longest-Serving African Female Presidents
-
FEATURES15 hours ago
Brewing War Of Camps In Bayelsa PDP
-
NEWS17 hours ago
Calls For National Security Summit Diversionary – Falana
-
SPORTS15 hours ago
‘Premier League Prepared For VAR Controversy’
-
Tribute15 hours ago
The Founding Fathers
-
FEATURES20 hours ago
Kimberly Anyadike: Youngest African-American Pilot