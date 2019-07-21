BUSINESS
Tamaidukka Group To Invest $25M In Agro Allied Industrial Park
An indigenous Nigerian Company, Tamaidukka Group, known as TMDK, with interest in Real Estate development, oil and gas subsequently agro allied has indicated interest to develop an agro based industrial park which will use soya beans and cotton seed to produce vegetable oils for domestic and industrial use with much focus on export.
The Company’s Chairman, Alhaji Ahmed Suleiman Leda, stated that the processing plant upon completion, will have a daily processing capacity of 500 tonnes of both soya bean and cotton, adding that it will also produce 280 tonnes of animal feed.
He also revealed that, the company’s plan is to create indigenous jobs by sourcing it raw materials from local farmers: “this move alone will create up to 500 jobs directly and another five hundred indirectly, and will guarantee a reliable market to hundred thousand farmers in the state and neighbouring states”
Leda further explained that they have decided to invest in Kaduna because of the unprecedented effort of administration of governor Nasir Ahmed El-Rufai in the state that made Kaduna an investor haven:” and the favorable disposition of the government to attract industries that will not only create job opportunities to skilled and unskilled but also sustainable market for the farm produce of several farmers”.
The Industrial park is to be located Sobawa layout Rigachikum, Igabi Local Government, Kaduna State is expected to fully commence operation by January 2019, the Kaduna State Government through its Investment and Promotions Agency, KADIPA, the state’s Urban Planning Development Agency KASUPDA and Environmental Protection Agency (KEPA) have given all required approvals for the project.
The site measuring about 100,000 Square Meters was successfully handed over to the company (TMDK Industries) on Friday, 12th June, 2019 as the company has already started deploying workers on site earnestly for the implementation of the project.
