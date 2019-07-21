Connect with us
Advertise With Us

BUSINESS

Tamaidukka Group To Invest $25M In Agro Allied Industrial Park

Published

30 mins ago

on

Left Right: Chairman Tamaidukka Group, TMDK, Alhaji Ahmed Suleiman Leda, and other officials during the handing over of 100,000 Square Meters of land for the construction of 25m Dollars Agro Allied Industrial Park recently.

An indigenous Nigerian Company, Tamaidukka Group, known as TMDK, with interest in Real Estate development, oil and gas subsequently agro allied has indicated interest to develop an agro based industrial park which will use soya beans and cotton seed to produce vegetable oils for domestic and industrial use with much focus on export.

The Company’s Chairman, Alhaji Ahmed Suleiman Leda, stated that the processing plant upon completion, will have a daily processing capacity of 500 tonnes of both soya bean and cotton, adding that  it will also produce 280 tonnes of animal feed.

He also revealed that, the company’s plan is to create indigenous jobs by sourcing it raw materials from local farmers: “this move alone will create up to 500 jobs directly and another five hundred indirectly, and will guarantee a reliable market to hundred thousand farmers in the state and neighbouring states”

Leda further explained that they have decided to invest in Kaduna because of the unprecedented effort of administration of governor Nasir Ahmed El-Rufai in the state that made Kaduna an investor haven:” and the favorable disposition of the government to attract industries that will not only create job opportunities to skilled and unskilled but also sustainable market for the farm produce of several farmers”.

The Industrial park is to be located Sobawa layout Rigachikum, Igabi Local Government, Kaduna State is expected to fully commence operation by January 2019, the Kaduna State Government  through its Investment and Promotions Agency, KADIPA, the state’s Urban Planning Development Agency KASUPDA and Environmental Protection Agency (KEPA) have given all required approvals for the project.

The site measuring about 100,000 Square Meters was successfully handed over to the company (TMDK Industries) on Friday, 12th June, 2019 as the company has already started deploying workers on site earnestly for the implementation of the project.

ABUJA MAN REVEALS (FREE) SECRET FRUITS THAT INCREASED MANHOOD AND LASTING POWER IN 7DAYS... CLICK HERE TO GET IT!
Related Topics:
Advertisement
Comments

MOST READ

SCIENCE TECHNOLOGY43 mins ago

Are You Addicted To Your Phone, Internet? Try This!

Many people spend hours on the internet every week — but some people can’t pull away. For individuals with internet...
CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele
NEWS51 mins ago

Economy: Stop Peddling Fake News Against CBN Gov, Group Warns

An Abuja based pro-democracy group dedicated to advocating for integrity, justice, probity and transparency in public offices, Global Integrity Crusade...
METRO55 mins ago

Abuja Housing Show: US Housing Expert To Address Housing Issues

Mr Festus Adebayo, convener of the 13th Abuja International Housing Show said the event has been fashioned to attract foreign...
Police Police
CRIME1 hour ago

Police Intercepts ‘Largest Ever’ Cache Of Explosives

Police in Hong Kong have seized what is thought to be the largest ever cache of high-powered explosives uncovered in...
NEWS1 hour ago

Osinbajo, Okowa Nominated For Leadership Awards

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta are to be given Niger Delta Leadership Awards 2018 by...
NEWS2 hours ago

Rape: Police Invite Bisola, Timi Dakolo For Questioning

The Police on Sunday confirmed that its operatives had served official invitation letters on Bisola and Timi Dakolo over the...
BUSINESS2 hours ago

NNPC Records N6.33b Trade Surplus In May – Report

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) said it recorded a trade surplus of N6.33 billon for the month of May,...
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: