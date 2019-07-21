The Significant Growth Of God’s Kingdom On Earth

It is only then that it will bring forth fruits in your life (1 Thessalonians 2:13).

(iii) New heights – Mark 4:25; Matthew 13:12

“For he that hath, to him shall be given: and he that hath not, from him shall be taken even that which he hath” (Mark 4:25). Do you know that in the offices, it is usually those that are already occupied, willing to work, that are given more responsibilities? In schools, the more you are ready to read and learn, the more you get the new thing the teacher is saying. In the church, the one who is willing to hear and learn the word of God, will make progress, but the careless hearers that are not willing to hear and learn will forget the word they are hearing.

The more you exercise, the more strength you will gain. We grow and reach greater heights and new experiences in Christ when we learn and are reaching forth for more of God’s word. We are saved, sanctified, separated from the world, Spirit-filled, saturated with Scriptures, supplicating and praying, but we want more. The one that gets more and more in his life is the one that is not stagnant. If someone is not using his hand he will lose the usefulness of that hand. You will lose what you have if you show no interest, zeal, diligence or dedication. A new language that you learnt and don’t use you will forget (Matthew 13:12). You will not lose what you have as you use it.

Point 2. THE SILENT GROWTH OF THE SEED TILL HARVEST

Mark 4:26-29

The seed springs up and the farmer does not know how, for the earth brings forth fruit of herself. Three lessons here:

(i) Discerning not knowing how – Mark 4:26-27; Ecclesiastes 8:17; 11:5; John 3:7,8. Ourwork as ministers, planting of the seed, sowing of the word of God in any heart, is the work of God. Trying to understand how the seed will grow is futile. Don’t say, I don’t know whether the Word is working or not; it is in the hand of God. Go labour on, you cannot fully understand how the seed grows. “Then I beheld all the work of God, that a man cannot find out the work that is done under the sun: because though a man labour to seek it out, yet he shall not find it; yea further; though a wise man think to know it, yet shall he not be able to find it” Ecclesiastes 8:17). Salvation, sanctification, transformation, are the work of God and you cannot discern how a change of life happens, so be faithful to teach and preach. “As thou knowest not what is the way of the spirit, nor how the bones do grow in the womb of her that is with child: even so thou knowest not the works of God who maketh all” (Ecclesiastes 11:5). Don’t worry yourself, keep on working, it will bear fruits, and you will not labour in vain in Jesus’ name. Your work will be blessed of God.

(ii) Development by herself – Mark 4:28; Philippians 1:6; 2:13

“For the earth bringeth forth fruit of herself; first the blade, then the ear, after that the full corn in the ear” (Mark 4:28). God will make you grow, and you will develop. The word is working in your life, God knows that you are different, clean, so don’t get discouraged, keep coming and learning, you will grow. “Being confident of this very thing, that he which hath begun a good work in you will perform it until the day of Jesus Christ” (Philippians 1:6). When Jesus comes, when the saints are taken into heaven, you will be there. Don’t get slow, keep coming, don’t give up, the water of the word of God is refreshing your life, something is taking place in your life.

(iii) Destiny at the time of harvest – Mark 4:29; Joel 3:12-13; Matthew 13:39-43; Revelations 14:13-19. “But when the fruit is brought forth, immediately he putteth in the sickle, because the harvest is come” (Mark 4:29). This harvest is the final destiny of each man. It is the final judgement. What you have done with the word you have heard will determine what God will do with you on that harvesting day of the Final Judgement. You have heard the word of salvation, and holiness, do you accept, receive and believe these, and you are living out these experiences?

This will determine what God will do with you on the day of harvest. The harvest is the time of judgement. The children of God who are saved, righteous and holy will get to Heaven, but the careless, negligent of the word and grace of God and not ready will go to hell. So, what will your destiny be, think on this! “And I heard a voice from heaven saying unto me, Write, Blessed are the dead which die in the Lord from henceforth: Yea, saith the Spirit, that they may rest from their labours; and their works do follow them” (Revelations 14:13). This is your lot.By the grace of God, you will die in the Lord, and the Lord will give you rewards in heaven. The Word will work effectually in your life, in Jesus’ name.

Point 3. THE SIGNIFICANT GREAT NUMBERS OF SEEKERS IN HIS HOUSE

Mark 4:30-34; Matthew 13:31-32; Revelations 7:9-17

Now the mustard seed grows up has many branches and many come to seek shelter and protection under it. “And he said, Whereunto shall we liken the kingdom of God? or with what comparison shall we compare it? It is like a grain of mustard seed, which, when it is sown in the earth, is less than all the seeds that be in the earth: But when it is sown, it groweth up, and becometh greater than all herbs, and shooteth out great branches; so that the fowls of the air may lodge under the shadow of it” (Mark 4:30-32). Here the Master Teacher, Jesus taught about the kingdom of God that starts in a small way, but will grow in numbers with great seekers coming in. He prophesied into the future that Kingdom seekers will grow in grace and in their skills in reaching out to other people until great numbers will come into the kingdom. This is fulfilment of prophecy.

“Which indeed is the least of all seeds” (Matthew 13:32). Think about how Christendom grew; started with twelve disciples, then seventy others, and then three thousand converted at the day of Pentecost – Acts 2:41, then five thousand in Acts 4:4, then a great number in Acts 6:7; 11:21; 17:6, and until it came to us here. Think of our Church, Deeper Life; started with a small number in Flat 2 in 1973, 2nd August, but now see how the Church has grown all over the world in many continents, and this will continue to grow.

Thank God, you are part of this growing Church, and nobody will take your place in His Kingdom. “After this I beheld, and, lo, a great multitude, which no man could number, of all nations, and kindreds, and people, and tongues, stood before the throne, and before the Lamb, clothed with white robes, and palms in their hands; And cried with a loud voice, saying, Salvation to our God which sitteth upon the throne, and unto the Lamb” (Revelations 7:9-10). You will be part of that great multitude in God’s Kingdom, and nobody will replace you in Heaven. We shall all meet in heaven by the grace of God in Jesus’ name.