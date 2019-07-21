Tribunal: I Am Ready To Lay Down My Life For Nigeria – Obi

The Vice-Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the last election, Mr Peter Obi, has said that he is ready to lay down his life in order to rescue the country from the current hardship under the President Mohammadu Buhari-led All Progressives Congress (APC) federal government.

Addressing major stakeholders of the PDP in all the 21 local government areas of his Anambra State yesterday at a meeting in Awka, the state capital, the former state governor said that many people have called him to express their fears about the safety of his life, especially since the trial of the petition filed by his party’s presidential candidate, former Vice-President Atiku and his party, PDP against the victory of President Buhari and his APC government started at the presidential election tribunal.

Obi said that no amount of intimidation or threat to his life could discourage him from the struggle to ensure that justice is pronounced in respect of the presidential election.

Those who attended the meeting held at Marble Arch Hotel, Awka, were a selected five major stakeholders of the PDP from each of the 21 local government areas of the state, including Obi himself, former national secretary of the PDP caretaker committee, Senator Ben Obi, pioneer national women leader of the party, Mrs Josephine Anineh, and many other party loyalists.

Mr Obi noted that most Nigerians, including members and supporters of the APC are currently deeply disenchanted with the Buhari-led federal government because of the bad governance the country is experiencing and insisted that no amount of sacrifice to rescue the country would be too much for any patriotic Nigerian.

He told the PDP faithful to remain steadfast and not to lose hope in the chances of the party emerging victorious in the on-going trial at the election tribunal.

Obi also thanked members of the party in the state, saying that it was only in Anambra that the APC failed to get as little as five percent.

“That feat was made possible by all of you here. Despite the fact that they had all the security agencies working for them, and here in Anambra we also had a governor who was strongly against us, but they could not get five per cent.”

He told stakeholders of the party that he would never contest for any elective position in Anambra again, but will not relent in contesting elections at the centre, to ensure that Nigeria was set on the right path again, and will continue to do so even at the expense of his life.

Ealier, the state party chairman, Mr Ndubuisi Nwobu assured that the main essence of the meeting was to start early to make plans to win back the governorship position of the state in the governorship election scheduled to hold in 2021. Stakeholders of the party, including Senator Ben Obi, Senator Uche Ekwunife among several others urged party men who were desirous of

contesting for the governorship position to begin early to galvanise support for the party.