NEWS
Wike Sets Up Trust Fund For Slain Colonel’s Children
Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, has established an educational trust fund to train the four children of late Colonel Ken Elemele, a Rivers – born officer who fell in a boko haram ambush between Yobe and Borno last Wednesday.
The governor, who said that the trust fund will take off with an initial seed money of N30 million, described the death of Elemele as a sad loss to the state and the entire country.
Speaking yesterday, during a condolence visit to the family in Port Harcourt, Wike, who was represented by the secretary to the state government, Dr Tammy Danagogo, said that the state government will stand with the family.
“This is a sad loss of an illustrious son of Rivers State. We were expecting the emergence of another General before this unfortunate incident. Please accept my personal condolence and that of the good people of Rivers State. The Rivers State government shares this grief with the family. We will stand with you through this period.”
Wike prayed God to console the widow and her children, saying that only God can fill the gap created by the sudden death of Late Ken Elemele. “We urge you to put your trust in God. Be strong for your children. God will always support you at this time.”
He stated that the Rivers State government will be in touch with the family to ensure that their immediate needs are taken care of.
The widow of the late Colonel, Mrs Chioma Elemele, thanked the governor for reaching out to the family.
