Connect with us
Advertise With Us

SPORTS

‘You Will Be Greatly Missed’ Musa Tells Mikel, Ighalo

Published

7 hours ago

on

Nigeria captain Ahmed Musa believes John Obi Mikel and Odion Ighalo will be ‘greatly missed’ following their retirement from the Super Eagles.

The Shanghai Shenhua and Trabzonspor players have announced their decisions to quit the national team.

Mikel, who made 88 appearances for the three-time African champions, announced his retirement from the national team on Thursday.

The 32-year-old Trabzonspor midfielder featured twice in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations as Gernot Rohr’s men finished third in the continental tournament.

Ighalo, who won the recently-concluded continental competition’s Golden Boot award with five goals, has also heralded his decision to retire from the Super Eagles.

Musa, has taken to the social media to wish his former teammates the best in their future endeavours.

“As hard as it is to accept that you guys have retired from the National Team, it’s been nothing but a privilege and a great honour to play with you guys,” Musa posted on Instagram.

“Here’s wishing you nothing but the absolute best in your future pursuits. You will be greatly missed in the team John Obi Mikel and Odion Ighalo.”

Ighalo is the seventh all-time highest Super Eagles goalscorer in history, having scored 16 goals in 35 appearances for the West Africans.

ABUJA MAN REVEALS (FREE) SECRET FRUITS THAT INCREASED MANHOOD AND LASTING POWER IN 7DAYS... CLICK HERE TO GET IT!
Related Topics:
Advertisement
Comments

MOST READ

HEALTH7 mins ago

Expert Warns Against Inserting Hard Objects In Mouth Of Convulsing Patients

A medical expert, Dr Shola Aina of Lifecare Hospital, Ilorin has warned against inserting hard objects into the mouths of...
ENTERTAINMENT2 hours ago

Google Doodle Celebrates Buchi Emecheta 75th Posthumous Birthday

Google on Sunday celebrated Nigerian novelist Buchi Emecheta with its Doodle on what would have been her 75th birthday. The...
NEWS2 hours ago

Emanuela Orlandi Case: Vatican Attempts New Search To Solve Mystery

The Vatican made its latest attempt on Saturday to unravel the mystery of the disappearance of a teenage Italian girl...
NEWS2 hours ago

NAMA Divides Lagos Area Control Centre To Improve Air Traffic Service

The Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) has successfully split the Lagos Sub-Flight Information Region (Sub-FIR) airspace into two sectors to...
NEWS2 hours ago

Twitter Suspends Iranian News Agencies Over ‘Harassment Of Baha’is’

Twitter has suspended several Iranian news accounts over alleged harassment of people who follow the Baha’i faith. Young Journalists Club...
NEWS2 hours ago

Apollo 11: World Celebrates 50th Anniversary Of First Moon Landing

Thousands of people have been celebrating the 50th anniversary of the first Moon landing. On 20 July 1969, the Eagle...
METRO3 hours ago

NiMET Predicts Thunderstorm, Cloud Condition For Sunday

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted cloudy conditions in the early hours for Sunday. The NiMet’s weather outlook on...
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: