SPORTS
‘You Will Be Greatly Missed’ Musa Tells Mikel, Ighalo
Nigeria captain Ahmed Musa believes John Obi Mikel and Odion Ighalo will be ‘greatly missed’ following their retirement from the Super Eagles.
The Shanghai Shenhua and Trabzonspor players have announced their decisions to quit the national team.
Mikel, who made 88 appearances for the three-time African champions, announced his retirement from the national team on Thursday.
The 32-year-old Trabzonspor midfielder featured twice in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations as Gernot Rohr’s men finished third in the continental tournament.
Ighalo, who won the recently-concluded continental competition’s Golden Boot award with five goals, has also heralded his decision to retire from the Super Eagles.
Musa, has taken to the social media to wish his former teammates the best in their future endeavours.
“As hard as it is to accept that you guys have retired from the National Team, it’s been nothing but a privilege and a great honour to play with you guys,” Musa posted on Instagram.
“Here’s wishing you nothing but the absolute best in your future pursuits. You will be greatly missed in the team John Obi Mikel and Odion Ighalo.”
Ighalo is the seventh all-time highest Super Eagles goalscorer in history, having scored 16 goals in 35 appearances for the West Africans.
MOST READ
Expert Warns Against Inserting Hard Objects In Mouth Of Convulsing Patients
A medical expert, Dr Shola Aina of Lifecare Hospital, Ilorin has warned against inserting hard objects into the mouths of...
Google Doodle Celebrates Buchi Emecheta 75th Posthumous Birthday
Google on Sunday celebrated Nigerian novelist Buchi Emecheta with its Doodle on what would have been her 75th birthday. The...
Emanuela Orlandi Case: Vatican Attempts New Search To Solve Mystery
The Vatican made its latest attempt on Saturday to unravel the mystery of the disappearance of a teenage Italian girl...
NAMA Divides Lagos Area Control Centre To Improve Air Traffic Service
The Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) has successfully split the Lagos Sub-Flight Information Region (Sub-FIR) airspace into two sectors to...
Twitter Suspends Iranian News Agencies Over ‘Harassment Of Baha’is’
Twitter has suspended several Iranian news accounts over alleged harassment of people who follow the Baha’i faith. Young Journalists Club...
Apollo 11: World Celebrates 50th Anniversary Of First Moon Landing
Thousands of people have been celebrating the 50th anniversary of the first Moon landing. On 20 July 1969, the Eagle...
NiMET Predicts Thunderstorm, Cloud Condition For Sunday
The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted cloudy conditions in the early hours for Sunday. The NiMet’s weather outlook on...
MOST POPULAR
-
OPINION12 hours ago
Presidential Election Petition Tribunal: The Chasing Shadow Moves Of Atiku Abubakar And PDP
-
COVER STORIES9 hours ago
Rights Commission Wades Into Sen Abbo’s Alleged Abduction Of Wife
-
NEWS23 hours ago
el-Rufai Swears-In Head Of Service, Chief Of Staff, Others
-
FEATURES11 hours ago
Longest-Serving African Female Presidents
-
NEWS23 hours ago
UN Fears Safety Of Aid Workers As Terrorists Kill, Abduct 6
-
POLITICS22 hours ago
Party Registration Should Be Full Time Job For Another Body – INEC
-
NEWS23 hours ago
Edo, SON Partner To Check Sub-Standard Products, Sensitise Artisans
-
FEATURES7 hours ago
Brewing War Of Camps In Bayelsa PDP