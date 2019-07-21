Young Act Myles Releases ‘TETE’

Tinny Entertainment boss, Timilehin Arokodare announced the signing of a new upcoming act, Myles to his award winning record label, Tinny Entertainment.

He made this known via messages on his and the label’s social media pages earlier on Friday, 28th June 2018.

“Tinny Entertainment is proud to present our latest signee @theboy_myles. Myles is an incredibly gifted artist who brings a lot of talent, hard work and innovation to the afro beats sound. Please give him all your support, we are excited about the future of Nigerian music and we are confident that Myles is one of the talented acts to carry this flag. Please watch this space, his music drops next” says the Label boss via his instagram page.

Following his announcement as a new signee, Afro-pop singer‘Myles’ has just given us a feel of what he is about with the release of his debut single.

‘TETE’ is an afro fusion track with sing along lyrics by the Tinny New artist ‘Myles’, originally known as Olawale Michael Ogunleye. It was produced by popular music producer Qasebeatz and also mixed and mastered by Syn X.

Born Olawale Micheal Ogunleye, Myles, is a Nigerian singer and songwriter born in Ogba, Lagos in 1994. He is an indigene of Supare Akoko-South in Ondo State.