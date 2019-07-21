Connect with us
Advertise With Us

ENTERTAINMENT

Young Act Myles Releases ‘TETE’

Published

9 hours ago

on

Tinny Entertainment boss, Timilehin Arokodare announced the signing of a new upcoming act, Myles to his award winning record label, Tinny Entertainment.

He made this known via messages on his and the label’s social media pages earlier on Friday, 28th June 2018.

“Tinny Entertainment is proud to present our latest signee @theboy_myles.  Myles is an incredibly gifted artist who brings a lot of talent, hard work and innovation to the afro beats sound. Please give him all your support, we are excited about the future of Nigerian music and we are confident that Myles is one of the talented acts to carry this flag. Please watch this space, his music drops next” says the Label boss via his instagram page.

Following his announcement as a new signee, Afro-pop singer‘Myles’ has just given us a feel of what he is about with the release of his debut single.

‘TETE’ is an afro fusion track with sing along lyrics by the Tinny New artist ‘Myles’, originally known as Olawale Michael Ogunleye. It was produced by popular music producer Qasebeatz and also mixed and mastered by Syn X.

Born Olawale Micheal Ogunleye, Myles, is a Nigerian singer and songwriter born in Ogba, Lagos in 1994. He is an indigene of Supare Akoko-South in Ondo State.

ABUJA MAN REVEALS (FREE) SECRET FRUITS THAT INCREASED MANHOOD AND LASTING POWER IN 7DAYS... CLICK HERE TO GET IT!
Related Topics:
Advertisement
Comments

MOST READ

SCIENCE TECHNOLOGY44 mins ago

Are You Addicted To Your Phone, Internet? Try This!

Many people spend hours on the internet every week — but some people can’t pull away. For individuals with internet...
CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele
NEWS51 mins ago

Economy: Stop Peddling Fake News Against CBN Gov, Group Warns

An Abuja based pro-democracy group dedicated to advocating for integrity, justice, probity and transparency in public offices, Global Integrity Crusade...
METRO56 mins ago

Abuja Housing Show: US Housing Expert To Address Housing Issues

Mr Festus Adebayo, convener of the 13th Abuja International Housing Show said the event has been fashioned to attract foreign...
Police Police
CRIME1 hour ago

Police Intercepts ‘Largest Ever’ Cache Of Explosives

Police in Hong Kong have seized what is thought to be the largest ever cache of high-powered explosives uncovered in...
NEWS1 hour ago

Osinbajo, Okowa Nominated For Leadership Awards

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta are to be given Niger Delta Leadership Awards 2018 by...
NEWS2 hours ago

Rape: Police Invite Bisola, Timi Dakolo For Questioning

The Police on Sunday confirmed that its operatives had served official invitation letters on Bisola and Timi Dakolo over the...
BUSINESS2 hours ago

NNPC Records N6.33b Trade Surplus In May – Report

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) said it recorded a trade surplus of N6.33 billon for the month of May,...
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: