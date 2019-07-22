NEWS
12 Feared Killed As Shiites Group Clash With Police In Abuja
About 12 people, including a policeman were feared killed on Monday in Abuja during a violent clash between members of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), otherwise known as Shiites group and the police.
The clash, which took place at the Federal Secretariat, caused pandemonium among workers and visitors to the facility, with several others sustained various degrees of injuries.
LEADERSHIP gathered that trouble started when the Shiites group staged a protest at the Federal Secretariat, which was resisted by the police posted at the facility.
Also, a facility belonging to the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) was also set ablaze by the Shiites group in the cause of the protest.
MOST READ
FG Begins Enrolment For 2020 Retirees
The National Pension Commission (PenCom), on Monday commenced the verification and enrolment of employees of Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies...
Gov. Ortom Swears In 15 Commissioners In Benue
Gov. Samuel Ortom on Monday swore in 15 new Commissioners with a charge to bring their experience to bear on...
12 Feared Killed As Shiites Group Clash With Police In Abuja
About 12 people, including a policeman were feared killed on Monday in Abuja during a violent clash between members of...
Trump Says Iran Did Not Detain Spies Working For U.S.
U.S. President Donald Trump rejected an announcement on Monday that Iran had captured and detained spies working for the Central...
Seventeen Dead In Somalia Bombing
Militant group al-Shabab has claimed responsibility for a suicide car bombing in Mogadishu that police say killed at least 17...
No Rift Between Ebonyi NASS Members And Gov Umahi – Sen Ogba
The Senator representing Ebonyi Central zone Senator Obinna Ogba has denied a media report alleging the resurgence of any rift...
Channels TV Reporter Shot As Shiite Protesters Clash With Police In Abuja
A Channels Television Reporter has been hit by a stray bullet as members of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN)...
MOST POPULAR
-
POLITICS18 hours ago
I Am Not Bitter Over My Brother’s Loss At Supreme Court, Says Adeleke
-
COLUMNS12 hours ago
Way Out Of The Bauchi Assembly Logjam
-
OPINION12 hours ago
The Turf War In Edo State
-
COVER STORIES13 hours ago
Presidency, PDP At Loggerheads Over $1bn ECA Security Fund
-
COVER STORIES13 hours ago
APC Insists On Fresh Inauguration Of Bauchi, Edo Assemblies
-
OPINION12 hours ago
As We Await PMB’s Ministerial List
-
BUSINESS19 hours ago
Microfinance Banks Kick Against New Minimum Capital
-
NEWS19 hours ago
Edojobs, Mainone Partner On Data Science, AI Training For 100 Edo Youths