Abuja Food Expo: Ajebutter, Joeboy Thrill Music Fans

6 hours ago

Popular afro pop singer, Akintoye Balogun a.k.a Ajebutter and Joseph Donus, a.k.a Joeboy, thrilled Abuja music fans at a Food Expo event on Sunday in Abuja.

News Agency of Nigeria reports that the show, tagged’:’Summer Fiesta’ took place at the River Plate Park in Wuse II.

Joeboy performed his popular song “Baby” alongside some of his other popular hit music and caused a wild stir among the crowd.

As he performed a medley of his hit songs, the fun seekers were heard screaming the songs’ lyrics and dancing excitedly.

Ajebutter22 who surprised the crowd with his appearance as he was not expected to perform by fun seekers, sang several of his hit songs.

He had Abuja music fans roar towards him as they chorused the lyrics to one of his major hit songs “Ghana bounce”.

Th event featured musical performances by upcoming Abuja artists, face painting, display of foods, drinks, dance performances, food challenges and clothes sales.

It also provided space for vendors and food enthusiasts, who tasted a unique mix of meals and delicacies from several notable brands in Nigeria.

 

