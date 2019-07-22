Connect with us
Advertise With Us

NEWS

Airstrikes Kill At Least 20 In Syrian City

Published

2 hours ago

on

Air strikes on a marketplace and residential areas in one of the main opposition-held cities in northwestern Syria have killed at least 20 people and wounded dozens according to rescuers.

The raids on Monday, believed to be carried out by either Syrian or Russian jets, targeted Maarat al-Numan, a densely populated city in the south of Idlib province.

“Bodies are lying on the streets. May God take revenge on (Russian President Vladimir) Putin and (Syrian President Bashar al-Assad) for their crimes,” Abdul Rahman al-Yasser, a rescuer from Idlib’s civil defence team said.

Busy marketplaces and residential areas have been frequently targeted during a campaign waged by Syria and Russia since the end of April. Assaults on civilian areas have killed hundreds, rescuers say.

Residents said escalating strikes on urban centres have triggered a new wave of displacement towards the relative safety of the border area with Turkey.

The offensive has so far failed to make major inroads into rebel territory in Hama and Idlib provinces, where mainstream rebels backed by Turkey alongside jihadist fighters are putting up fierce resistance in their last remaining bastion.

Turkey, which reached an accord last September with Russia to contain the fighting and is seen by many civilians in opposition areas as a protector, said Moscow should pressure its Syrian ally to halt the bombing.

U.S.-based Human Rights Watch said last month the Russian-Syrian operation had used “internationally prohibited and other indiscriminate weapons in unlawful attacks on civilians”.

Russia and the Syrian army deny allegations of indiscriminate bombing of civilian areas and say they are fighting al-Qaeda-inspired Islamist militants.

The United Nations estimates at least 330,000 people have been uprooted since the offensive began.

ABUJA MAN REVEALS (FREE) SECRET FRUITS THAT INCREASED MANHOOD AND LASTING POWER IN 7DAYS... CLICK HERE TO GET IT!
Related Topics:
Advertisement
Comments

MOST READ

NEWS4 mins ago

Tributes Paid For Nuclear Body Chief Yukiya Amano

Countries on opposite sides of current global tensions have been paying tribute to the International Atomic Energy Agency’s director general,...
NEWS8 mins ago

JUST-IN: Many Injured As Police Clash With Shiites In Abuja

Members of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN) also known as Shiites have clashed with the officers of the Nigerian...
NEWS10 mins ago

…As Transport Unions Call For Strikes

Italian transport unions have called for strikes at railways, car rental companies, motorway operators, taxis, public transport and ships to...
NEWS19 mins ago

Ohuabunwa Inaugurates 2 Health Centres

Former Senate Committee Chairman on Primary Health-Care, Senator Mao Ohuabunwa has inaugurated two primary health-care centres in two different communities...
NEWS45 mins ago

PCC Resolves 112 In Six Months In Adamawa 

The Public Complaints Commission (PCC), says it had resolved 112 cases, while 318 others at various stages of investigation in...
NEWS50 mins ago

Bayelsa Guber: Group Warns Against Campaign Of Calumny Against Jonathan, Others

A rights group known as the Bayelsa Integrity Group (BIG) has risen in defence of the political family of former...
AFRICA1 hour ago

Kenya Finance Minister Arrested For Corruption

Kenya’s finance minister has surrendered himself to the police after the chief prosecutor ordered his arrest over allegations of corruption....
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: