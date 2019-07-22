APBN Seeks More Participation Of Professionals In National Devt

The Association of Professional Bodies of Nigeria (APBN), the umbrella body of professional organisations in the country has charged its members to key into the policies of the federal government, especially the Executive Order 5 and 7 declared by President Muhammadu Buhari and increase their participation in national development.

President of the APBN, Engr. Olumuyiwa Alade Ajibola in his welcome address at the annual summit/retreat of the body said professionals in the country must take advantage of the Executive Order 5 which gives increased local participation in award of contracts, planning, design and execution of national security projects, among others.

According to him, the APBN is determined to be a more responsive and effective organisation and an indispensable contributor to national development.

Ajibola said this year’s summit avails the body the opportunity to find solutions to issues which impact on the practice of professionals in the country.

He said, “this year, in view of the low times being experienced by Nigerian professionals due to lower participation in the development of many sectors of the economy in which professionals practice, the Council and Board decided to examine government’s declared panacea for the involvement of Nigerian experts in the rapid development of infrastructure going on in the country at this time, but which are mainly foreign dominated.

“President Muhammadu Buhari’s Executive order 05 declared to facilitate increased local participation, and later, Executive order 07, both geared towards bridging the infrastructure gap while also energizing the economy as well as leaving on the private sector for additional funding thereof, are both positive steps in the right direction.

“However, in order to make the Executive Orders fulfill the objectives, professionals must add their thoughts to the implementation. This is what had advised the theme of the year’s retreat.”

In his address, former minister of sports, Bala Kaoje said President Buhari through Oder 5 and 7 has given opportunity to professionals in the country to contribute their quotas to national growth and development

He noted that no country can move forward without engaging it’s professionals. But stressed that with the Executive Order, “the cry that government has abandoned local professionals will not be heard again”

Keynote speaker, Engr Otis Anyaeji said government has to give priority to Nigerian professionals in award of contracts.

He said in areas of engineering, manufacturing, consulting, among others. According to him, if Nigeria begins to produce what it needs locally, issues of youth unemployment will be addressed

He however said Nigerian professional must develop their capacity and capability to under complex engineering projects to take advantage of the Executive Order 5 and 7.

He said, in the next 15 years, engineering firms in Nigeria should be in position to compete with other relevant professionals in the global market.”