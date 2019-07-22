…As Transport Unions Call For Strikes

Italian transport unions have called for strikes at railways, car rental companies, motorway operators, taxis, public transport and ships to take place later this week.

According to a spokesman for the transport union Filt Cgil , Guido Barcucci, has on Monday said that the strikes announced for Wednesday would mainly affect regional connections and would be limited to a few hours.

He maintained that the strikes would probably have limited impact on tourists in Italy and that important connections would be guaranteed.

An undisclosed spokesman for the Italian railway company RFI said regional trains in particular would be cancelled.

The spokesman said that high-speed trains on important lines would not be affected, such as the express train from Rome to the airport.

However, air traffic personnel plans to strike on July 25 between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. (0800 and 1200 GMT).

A spokesperson for German airline Lufthansa on Monday said it did not yet have any concrete plans for the strike day.

He said it would be taken into account at short notice when the exact extent of the strikes becomes apparent. (NAN)