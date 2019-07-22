NEWS
Boko Haram: MNJTF Gives Security Report On Lake Chad Region
MOST READ
The security situation within the Multinational Joint Task Force (MJNTF) Area of Responsibility in the Lake Chad region has improved...
We Must Face Governance Squarely – Lawan
Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, has stated that the senate has put aside party difference and is united for good governance...
Presidency, PDP At Loggerheads Over $1bn ECA Security Fund
The presidency and the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) are back tothe trenches over the latter’s claim that the whereabouts...
APC Insists On Fresh Inauguration Of Bauchi, Edo Assemblies
The All Progressives Congress (APC) has insisted on the fresh inauguration of Bauchi and Edo State Houses of Assembly. The...
N1.7trn Non-performing Loans Choking Banks – Experts
Concerns have been raised by stakeholders in the financial industry over the N1.67 trillion non-performing loans (NPLs) in the Nigerian...
ICPC To Begin Crackdown On Varsities Over Fake NYSC Mobilisation
The chairman of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), Prof Bolaji Owasanoye, yesterday, said the commission...
Reps Seek Assent To Forensic Investigators Bill
A member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Uzoma Nkem-Abonta has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to sign the Chartered Institute...
MOST POPULAR
POLITICS11 hours ago
I Am Not Bitter Over My Brother’s Loss At Supreme Court, Says Adeleke
NEWS18 hours ago
Suicide Bomber Hits Hospital Kills 8, Injures 22
POLITICS19 hours ago
Group Endorsed Yahaya Bello for 2nd Term
SCIENCE TECHNOLOGY20 hours ago
Are You Addicted To Your Phone, Internet? Try This!
POLITICS18 hours ago
Oyegun To Oshiomhole: Support Only APC Governor In S’South
NEWS18 hours ago
Ruga: Abia Monarch Lauds State Government’s Restriction On Land Sales
BUSINESS20 hours ago
Tamaidukka Group To Invest $25M In Agro Allied Industrial Park
NEWS20 hours ago
Economy: Stop Peddling Fake News Against CBN Gov, Group Warns