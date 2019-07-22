Eko Atlantic: Arkland Properties Partners Amlad Group To Provide Luxury Housing To Nigerians 

Nigerians in need of quality housing that combines magnificent engineering with great consideration for the environment can receive this at the Eko Atlantic technological city in Lagos as renowned property development company, Arkland Properties & Investment Company Limited and Real Estate firm, Amlad Group have joined forces for the construction of the A&A Tower.

The ongoing projects at ocean front district of the new coastal city which is a stunning piece of architecture designed by renowned Turkish architect Atilla Ilhan acknowledges Nigeria’s role as one of the World’s fastest growing economies and we are proud to be contributing to this venture.

In a media tour of the ongoing construction of the facility, CEO of Amlad Group, Mr Joseph Clarke

noted that the A&A Tower which comprises of dual level penthouses, two bedroom and three bedroom apartments, high quality office spaces and well-designed retail spaces with mezzanine floors, is a structure that is environmentally responsible and resource efficient throughout its life-cycle.

“The A&A tower project is owned by Nigerians that considers the needs of his people. The 98 units are already in high demand as penthouses in the property are no longer available.

Future residents of the mixed-use development will be immersed in the beauty of the surrounding landscape and the state of the art furnishings throughout the building. All of this is available at favourable pricing in comparison to other properties in Eko Atlantic, as buyers also have the option to purchase via multiple flexible instalment payment plans.

The Amlad group also has other properties like that in Asokoro extension of Abuja,” Mr Clarke stated.

Across the Eko Atlantic, independent reliable electricity, advanced fibre optic telecoms, and clean water utility services are already installed below street level. With the foundations in place, this magnificent engineering and technological city is shaping a new Lagos.

With its past projects Arkland Properties has earned its reputation for completing and selling out projects in good time without forgoing their standards of excellence. Jide Olumodimu, MD/CEO of Arkland Properties and Investment Co. Ltd, commenting on the project said, “A&A Tower is our biggest and most exciting project yet! With 98 units in this building we look forward to contributing positively to the Nigeria’s current housing crisis by providing viable property solutions. The course being set with ongoing projects at Eko Atlantic is one that acknowledges Nigeria’s role as one of the World’s fastest growing economies and we are proud to be contributing to this venture.”