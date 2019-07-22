NEWS
Eko Atlantic: Arkland Properties Partners Amlad Group To Provide Luxury Housing To Nigerians
Nigerians in need of quality housing that combines magnificent engineering with great consideration for the environment can receive this at the Eko Atlantic technological city in Lagos as renowned property development company, Arkland Properties & Investment Company Limited and Real Estate firm, Amlad Group have joined forces for the construction of the A&A Tower.
The ongoing projects at ocean front district of the new coastal city which is a stunning piece of architecture designed by renowned Turkish architect Atilla Ilhan acknowledges Nigeria’s role as one of the World’s fastest growing economies and we are proud to be contributing to this venture.
In a media tour of the ongoing construction of the facility, CEO of Amlad Group, Mr Joseph Clarke
noted that the A&A Tower which comprises of dual level penthouses, two bedroom and three bedroom apartments, high quality office spaces and well-designed retail spaces with mezzanine floors, is a structure that is environmentally responsible and resource efficient throughout its life-cycle.
“The A&A tower project is owned by Nigerians that considers the needs of his people. The 98 units are already in high demand as penthouses in the property are no longer available.
Future residents of the mixed-use development will be immersed in the beauty of the surrounding landscape and the state of the art furnishings throughout the building. All of this is available at favourable pricing in comparison to other properties in Eko Atlantic, as buyers also have the option to purchase via multiple flexible instalment payment plans.
The Amlad group also has other properties like that in Asokoro extension of Abuja,” Mr Clarke stated.
Across the Eko Atlantic, independent reliable electricity, advanced fibre optic telecoms, and clean water utility services are already installed below street level. With the foundations in place, this magnificent engineering and technological city is shaping a new Lagos.
With its past projects Arkland Properties has earned its reputation for completing and selling out projects in good time without forgoing their standards of excellence. Jide Olumodimu, MD/CEO of Arkland Properties and Investment Co. Ltd, commenting on the project said, “A&A Tower is our biggest and most exciting project yet! With 98 units in this building we look forward to contributing positively to the Nigeria’s current housing crisis by providing viable property solutions. The course being set with ongoing projects at Eko Atlantic is one that acknowledges Nigeria’s role as one of the World’s fastest growing economies and we are proud to be contributing to this venture.”
MOST READ
Kaduna Gets New NSCDC Commandant
Mr. Babangida Dutsinma, has been appointed the new Commandant of the Kaduna command of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence...
FG Begins Enrolment For 2020 Retirees
The National Pension Commission (PenCom), on Monday commenced the verification and enrolment of employees of Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies...
Gov. Ortom Swears In 15 Commissioners In Benue
Gov. Samuel Ortom on Monday swore in 15 new Commissioners with a charge to bring their experience to bear on...
12 Feared Killed As Shiites Group Clash With Police In Abuja
About 12 people, including a policeman were feared killed on Monday in Abuja during a violent clash between members of...
Trump Says Iran Did Not Detain Spies Working For U.S.
U.S. President Donald Trump rejected an announcement on Monday that Iran had captured and detained spies working for the Central...
Seventeen Dead In Somalia Bombing
Militant group al-Shabab has claimed responsibility for a suicide car bombing in Mogadishu that police say killed at least 17...
No Rift Between Ebonyi NASS Members And Gov Umahi – Sen Ogba
The Senator representing Ebonyi Central zone Senator Obinna Ogba has denied a media report alleging the resurgence of any rift...
MOST POPULAR
-
POLITICS18 hours ago
I Am Not Bitter Over My Brother’s Loss At Supreme Court, Says Adeleke
-
COLUMNS12 hours ago
Way Out Of The Bauchi Assembly Logjam
-
OPINION12 hours ago
The Turf War In Edo State
-
COVER STORIES13 hours ago
Presidency, PDP At Loggerheads Over $1bn ECA Security Fund
-
COVER STORIES13 hours ago
APC Insists On Fresh Inauguration Of Bauchi, Edo Assemblies
-
OPINION12 hours ago
As We Await PMB’s Ministerial List
-
BUSINESS19 hours ago
Microfinance Banks Kick Against New Minimum Capital
-
NEWS19 hours ago
Edojobs, Mainone Partner On Data Science, AI Training For 100 Edo Youths