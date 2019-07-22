NEWS
FG Restates Commitment To Family Support Programmes
The federal government has assured Nigerians of its continued support for the family planning programme in order to achieve good parenting and its vision 2020 goals.
The Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Health, Alhaji Abdulahi Mazi gave the assurance while speaking at the Prof. Osotimehin First Annual Lecture: “Meeting Family Planning 2020 Goal: Whither Nigeria?”.
He said government was ready to partner with the Family Support Programme groups that are championing the cause of family planning programme and other related partnership that are into family planningprogram to achieve their setting goals.
Represented by Dr. Kayode Afolabi at the first annual lecture of Osotimehin National
Reproductive Health Legacy Forum, organised by the Academy for Health Development in collaboration with the Partnership for Advocacy in Child Family Health at Scale, was held at the University of Ibadan, the Permanent Secretary described the late Prof. Osotimehin as an icon, honored and celebrated during his lifetime and even in his death.
He said “we are here to celebrate the man of honor, who dedicated his life to the development of the society through his national reproductive health, family planning and well being of the entire populace.
“Osotimehin will forever be remember for his great contribution towards upliftment of the downtrodden people in the society. We must ensure that we sustain all his good legacies as a way of celebrating him.
“We are ready to support his family planning and the national reproductive health legacies he left behind so he can smile at us even if we don’t see him. his stunning records at the ministry of health when he was the minister cannot be overlooked ” Mazi said.
Speaking on the theme: “Meeting Family Planning 2020 Goal: Whither Nigeria?”, the guest speaker, Prof Oladipo Emmanuel Otolorin, said the late Professor Osotimehin will forever be remember for his gender equality, youths empowerment, women liberation and empowerment and also for his physical imposition, his legacies must be constantly upheld.”
MOST READ
Police Takeover Investigation Of Rape Allegation Against Fatoyinbo
The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr Mohammed Adamu, has ordered immediate take-over of investigation in the rape allegation against...
Zamfara: PDP Hails Supreme Court’s Refusal To Reverse Self
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has hailed the Supreme Court’s refusal to succumb to the pressure by the All Progressives...
Olakunri’s Death: Nigeria Is No Longer Safe – Clergy
Simeon Oluwole Borokin, Anglican Bishop of Akure Diocese has said Nigeria was no longer safe at the moment due to...
NEMA Accuses Shiites Of Burning Down 2 Quick Response Ambulances
National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), on Monday accused members of the Shiite group, Islamic Movement in Nigeria, of burning down...
Unrealistic Demands Delay Implementation Of New Minimum Wage- HoS
The Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Mrs Winifred Ekanem Oyo-Ita has revealed that unrealistic demands from Senior...
Governor Obaseki Congratulates Sterling Bank Chairman, Asue Ighodalo On 60th Birthday
The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has congratulated Sterling Bank Chairman, Mr. Asue Ighodalo, on his 60th birthday, describing...
PMB Summons IGP Over Shittes Protest
President Muhammadu Buhari has summoned the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Mohammed Adamu over the violent protest by the Islamic...
MOST POPULAR
-
POLITICS21 hours ago
I Am Not Bitter Over My Brother’s Loss At Supreme Court, Says Adeleke
-
COLUMNS14 hours ago
Way Out Of The Bauchi Assembly Logjam
-
OPINION14 hours ago
The Turf War In Edo State
-
COVER STORIES16 hours ago
Presidency, PDP At Loggerheads Over $1bn ECA Security Fund
-
COVER STORIES16 hours ago
APC Insists On Fresh Inauguration Of Bauchi, Edo Assemblies
-
OPINION15 hours ago
As We Await PMB’s Ministerial List
-
BUSINESS21 hours ago
Microfinance Banks Kick Against New Minimum Capital
-
OPINION14 hours ago
Oshiomhole, Edo Politics And The Burden Of History