NEWS
Flood Destroys Over 679 Houses In 6 Local Government Areas Of Kebbi
The State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) in Kebbi State says flood has destroyed over 679 houses in 6 local Government areas of the state between the month of May to date this year.
The Executive Director of the agency, Engr. Abbas Rabiu Kamba made this known to newsmen in Birnin Kebbi on Monday.
He said his office has so far received reports of the flood destruction from Gwndu with over 100 houses destroyed, Birnin Kebbi has over 200 houses affected by the flood while in Bunza local government area, 139 houses were destroyed by the flood
Others according to him included, Dandi local government area having over 40 houses destroyed at Shiko village, Jega having over 50 houses destroyed at Alelu village while Karaye village has over 150 houses destroyed in Maiyama local government area of the state.
”All these destruction was due to heavy rainfall which resulted into flooding and eventual destruction of the houses.
‘We thank God because we did not receive report of any loss of lives from these areas ” he said
Kamba explained that his agency has already written to the Kebbi State Government for possible assistance to the victims and the report was being compiled to the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) for intervention.
He called on communities living on water prone areas to heed to the advice of Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency (NIHSA) to relocate to upper lands and urged people to stop dumping waste on water ways.
It will be recalled that the Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency (NIHSA) has categorized Kebbi State as one of the States that may face serious flood in 2019 as forecasted by the agency.
The 2019 flood outlook released by the agency indicates that Kebbi State and its environs is within the High Probable Flood Risk Area.
