Connect with us
Advertise With Us

NEWS

French Submarine Missing Since 1968 Found

Published

2 hours ago

on

A French submarine that has been missing for more than 50 years has been located by a search team.

French Defence Minister Florence Parly tweeted the announcement on Monday, describing the discovery as a “relief and technical feat”.

Fifty-two sailors were on board the Minerve when it vanished near the port of Toulon, on the French south coast, in January 1968.

A file photo from 1965 shows the crew of the submarine

Previous efforts to find the submarine were all unsuccessful.

Ms Parly announced the new recovery effort earlier this year, following fresh requests from bereaved families to find their loved ones.

“We have just found the Minerva,” Ms Parly tweeted (in French). “It’s a success, a relief and a technical feat. I think of the families who have been waiting for this moment so long.”

The new search team reportedly re-analysed data from the accident, including tides, to help find the wreckage with the help of new technology, AFP reports.

The final discovery was made by a boat belonging to private US company Ocean Discovery, an unnamed French naval official told the news agency.

The missing submarine was found 45km (30 miles) from Toulon 2,370m (7,800ft) under the surface, AFP reports.

The precise reason behind the accident involving the Minerve has never been revealed.

It was one in a string of a deadly disasters involving military submarines around the world during the 1960s.

 

BBC

 

 

ABUJA MAN REVEALS (FREE) SECRET FRUITS THAT INCREASED MANHOOD AND LASTING POWER IN 7DAYS... CLICK HERE TO GET IT!
Related Topics:
Advertisement
Comments

MOST READ

NEWS4 mins ago

Tributes Paid For Nuclear Body Chief Yukiya Amano

Countries on opposite sides of current global tensions have been paying tribute to the International Atomic Energy Agency’s director general,...
NEWS9 mins ago

JUST-IN: Many Injured As Police Clash With Shiites In Abuja

Members of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN) also known as Shiites have clashed with the officers of the Nigerian...
NEWS10 mins ago

…As Transport Unions Call For Strikes

Italian transport unions have called for strikes at railways, car rental companies, motorway operators, taxis, public transport and ships to...
NEWS19 mins ago

Ohuabunwa Inaugurates 2 Health Centres

Former Senate Committee Chairman on Primary Health-Care, Senator Mao Ohuabunwa has inaugurated two primary health-care centres in two different communities...
NEWS45 mins ago

PCC Resolves 112 In Six Months In Adamawa 

The Public Complaints Commission (PCC), says it had resolved 112 cases, while 318 others at various stages of investigation in...
NEWS50 mins ago

Bayelsa Guber: Group Warns Against Campaign Of Calumny Against Jonathan, Others

A rights group known as the Bayelsa Integrity Group (BIG) has risen in defence of the political family of former...
AFRICA1 hour ago

Kenya Finance Minister Arrested For Corruption

Kenya’s finance minister has surrendered himself to the police after the chief prosecutor ordered his arrest over allegations of corruption....
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: