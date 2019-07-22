Connect with us
Advertise With Us

FOOTBALL

Harry Kane Upstages Ronaldo With Goal From Halfway

Published

7 hours ago

on

Harry Kane upstaged Cristiano Ronaldo in Singapore with a stunning injury-time goal from the halfway line to seal a 3-2 win for Tottenham against Juventus in the International Champions Cup.

Kane, a second-half substitute, beat Juventus goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny with a first-time strike with his right foot after latching onto a pass from Lucas Moura, who had earlier made it 2-2 with a goal to cancel out Ronaldo’s close range effort which had made it 2-1 to the Italian champions.

“It’s probably one of the best goals in my career,” Kane said. “I saw the keeper was quite far off his a few times, so I thought I would take the chance if I had the opportunity. I saw him off his line and fortunately it went in.”

Spurs had taken the lead in sweltering temperatures in Singapore, with both teams stopping for three minute drinks breaks in each half, following Erik Lamela’s opener.

Gonzalo Higuain levelled for Juventus in the second-half before Ronaldo brought the crowd to its feet with his goal before being replaced after an hour of his first preseason outing.

I think it was a great goal. Unbelievable from Harry,” Spurs boss Maurio Pochettino said. “I think it is good for him to start the preseason scoring. I think to beat Juventus of course that wasn’t the priority to win the game but to compete in our best way and in the end to win is always better than not winning.”

Juventus, having only arrived in South East Asia on Saturday afternoon, were surprisingly competitive against a Spurs side that have been back in preseason for a week longer than Maurizio Sarri’s team.

The game also saw £67.5 million new arrival Matthijs de Ligt make his Juventus debut following his move from Ajax, but Kane’s late strike ensured that the Dutchman suffered stoppage time defeat against Spurs for the second time in three months having also been on the wrong end of a 3-2 loss in the Champions League semifinal second-leg against Mauricio Pochettino’s team for Ajax.

ABUJA MAN REVEALS (FREE) SECRET FRUITS THAT INCREASED MANHOOD AND LASTING POWER IN 7DAYS... CLICK HERE TO GET IT!
Related Topics:
Advertisement
Comments

MOST READ

NEWS1 min ago

Makinde Mulls Farm Settlements To Boost Economy

Oyo State Governor, Engr. Seyi Makinde said he is considering reviving farm settlements established when Chief Obafemi Awolowo was the...
NEWS4 mins ago

NEMA To Be Restructured For Better Disaster Management – DG

Alhahi Mustapha Maihaja, the Director-General, National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), says the agency will be restructured and reengineered for effective...
NEWS6 mins ago

South Africa To Strengthen Bilateral Relations With Nigeria, Says Envoy

South Africa has pledged to invest in cultural exchange programmes in Nigeria with a view to strengthening bilateral relations between...
NEWS18 mins ago

Kaduna Gets New NSCDC Commandant

Mr. Babangida Dutsinma, has been appointed the new Commandant of the Kaduna command of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence...
NEWS19 mins ago

FG Begins Enrolment For 2020 Retirees

The National Pension Commission (PenCom), on Monday commenced the verification and enrolment of employees of Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies...
NEWS26 mins ago

Gov. Ortom Swears In 15 Commissioners In Benue

Gov. Samuel Ortom on Monday swore in 15 new Commissioners with a charge to bring their experience to bear on...
NEWS30 mins ago

12 Feared Killed As Shiites Group Clash With Police In Abuja

About 12 people, including a policeman were feared killed on Monday in Abuja during a violent clash between members of...
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: