Connect with us
Advertise With Us

NEWS

Iran Claims 17 Alleged CIA Spies Arrested

Published

2 hours ago

on

Iran says it has arrested 17 Iranian nationals allegedly recruited by the US Central Intelligence Agency to spy on the country’s nuclear and military sites, and that some of them have already been sentenced to death.

The arrests took place over the past months and those taken into custody worked on “sensitive sites” in the country’s military and nuclear facilities, an Iranian intelligence official told a press conference in Tehran.

He did not say how many of them got the death sentence nor when the sentences were handed down.

The announcement on Monday comes as Iran’s nuclear deal with world powers is unravelling and tensions have spiked in the Persian Gulf region.

The crisis stems from President Donald Trump’s decision to pull the United States out of Tehran’s deal last year and intensify sanctions on the country.

The official claimed that none of the 17, who allegedly had “sophisticated training,” had succeeded in their sabotage missions.

Their spying missions included collecting information at the facilities they worked at, carrying out technical and intelligence activities and transferring and installing monitoring devices, he said.

The official further claimed the CIA had promised those arrested US visas or jobs in America and that some of the agents had turned and were now working with his department “against the US”

In June, Iran said it executed a former staff member of the Defence Ministry who was convicted of spying for the CIA.

In April, Iran said it uncovered 290 CIA spies both inside and outside the country over the past years.

ABUJA MAN REVEALS (FREE) SECRET FRUITS THAT INCREASED MANHOOD AND LASTING POWER IN 7DAYS... CLICK HERE TO GET IT!
Related Topics:
Advertisement
Comments

MOST READ

NEWS4 mins ago

Tributes Paid For Nuclear Body Chief Yukiya Amano

Countries on opposite sides of current global tensions have been paying tribute to the International Atomic Energy Agency’s director general,...
NEWS8 mins ago

JUST-IN: Many Injured As Police Clash With Shiites In Abuja

Members of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN) also known as Shiites have clashed with the officers of the Nigerian...
NEWS10 mins ago

…As Transport Unions Call For Strikes

Italian transport unions have called for strikes at railways, car rental companies, motorway operators, taxis, public transport and ships to...
NEWS19 mins ago

Ohuabunwa Inaugurates 2 Health Centres

Former Senate Committee Chairman on Primary Health-Care, Senator Mao Ohuabunwa has inaugurated two primary health-care centres in two different communities...
NEWS45 mins ago

PCC Resolves 112 In Six Months In Adamawa 

The Public Complaints Commission (PCC), says it had resolved 112 cases, while 318 others at various stages of investigation in...
NEWS50 mins ago

Bayelsa Guber: Group Warns Against Campaign Of Calumny Against Jonathan, Others

A rights group known as the Bayelsa Integrity Group (BIG) has risen in defence of the political family of former...
AFRICA1 hour ago

Kenya Finance Minister Arrested For Corruption

Kenya’s finance minister has surrendered himself to the police after the chief prosecutor ordered his arrest over allegations of corruption....
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: