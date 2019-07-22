Connect with us
JUST-IN: Many Injured As Police Clash With Shiites In Abuja

Published

3 mins ago

on

Members of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN) also known as Shiites have clashed with the officers of the Nigerian Police during a protest in Abuja.

The protesters are calling for the release of their leader El-Zakzaki, who has been in detention since 2015.

Details later…

 

