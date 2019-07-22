NEWS
JUST-IN: Many Injured As Police Clash With Shiites In Abuja
Members of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN) also known as Shiites have clashed with the officers of the Nigerian Police during a protest in Abuja.
The protesters are calling for the release of their leader El-Zakzaki, who has been in detention since 2015.
Details later…
