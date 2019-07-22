HEALTH
Malaria: Expert Tasks Residents On Clean Environment
Malam Bilya Haruna, the Coordinator, Malaria Control Programme in Jigawa, has advised residents of the state to always maintain clean environment free of stagnant water.
Haruna, who have the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Dutse on Monday, said the gesture was to reduce contact with vectors that cause malaria.
He said the advice became imperative due to the high prevalence of stagnant water in the rainy season.
According to him, such stagnant waters serve as breeding ground for mosquitoes.
The coordinator, therefore, advised people, particularly rural dwellers to maintain the culture of keeping the clean environment free of stagnant water.
”Stagnant water serves as breeding site for mosquitoes that cause malaria.
“Any water that remains stagnant for one to two days can serve as breeding site for mosquitoes.
”So, people, particularly those in rural areas, must ensure that they keep their environment clean and free from stagnant water,” he said.
He urged people to also avoid self-medication whenever they were ill, particularly with malaria, adding that people should always visit hospital for tests and treatment for all malaria related symptoms.
”People usually resort to self-medication whenever they have malaria attacks and such habit usually leads to the death of most malaria patients.
”This is because people patronise local chemists and medical stores and buy anti-malarial drugs without visiting the hospital to seek medical attention from medical doctors.
”They will go to hospital only when the sickness becomes worse, by the time they will visit the hospital, the sickness must have had serious impact on them.
”So, due to the delay by most patients to seek medical attention from recognised hospitals, some of them end up dying,” the coordinator added.
Haruna urged the people to always visit hospitals as the state government had provided adequate drugs for the treatment of malaria, particularly for women and children.
MOST READ
Tributes Paid For Nuclear Body Chief Yukiya Amano
Countries on opposite sides of current global tensions have been paying tribute to the International Atomic Energy Agency’s director general,...
JUST-IN: Many Injured As Police Clash With Shiites In Abuja
Members of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN) also known as Shiites have clashed with the officers of the Nigerian...
…As Transport Unions Call For Strikes
Italian transport unions have called for strikes at railways, car rental companies, motorway operators, taxis, public transport and ships to...
Ohuabunwa Inaugurates 2 Health Centres
Former Senate Committee Chairman on Primary Health-Care, Senator Mao Ohuabunwa has inaugurated two primary health-care centres in two different communities...
PCC Resolves 112 In Six Months In Adamawa
The Public Complaints Commission (PCC), says it had resolved 112 cases, while 318 others at various stages of investigation in...
Bayelsa Guber: Group Warns Against Campaign Of Calumny Against Jonathan, Others
A rights group known as the Bayelsa Integrity Group (BIG) has risen in defence of the political family of former...
Kenya Finance Minister Arrested For Corruption
Kenya’s finance minister has surrendered himself to the police after the chief prosecutor ordered his arrest over allegations of corruption....
MOST POPULAR
-
POLITICS16 hours ago
I Am Not Bitter Over My Brother’s Loss At Supreme Court, Says Adeleke
-
NEWS23 hours ago
Suicide Bomber Hits Hospital Kills 8, Injures 22
-
POLITICS24 hours ago
Group Endorsed Yahaya Bello for 2nd Term
-
POLITICS23 hours ago
Oyegun To Oshiomhole: Support Only APC Governor In S’South
-
NEWS23 hours ago
Ruga: Abia Monarch Lauds State Government’s Restriction On Land Sales
-
COLUMNS10 hours ago
Way Out Of The Bauchi Assembly Logjam
-
OPINION10 hours ago
The Turf War In Edo State
-
COVER STORIES11 hours ago
Presidency, PDP At Loggerheads Over $1bn ECA Security Fund