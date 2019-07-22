FOOTBALL
Mario Gotze Open To Move Amid Arsenal Links
Mario Gotze has held discussions with Borussia Dortmund about extending his contract but revealed he is open to a move abroad, amid reported interest from Arsenal.
Attacking midfielder Gotze has one year left on his deal at Signal Iduna Park and the Gunners have been heavily linked with a potential swoop.
The World Cup winner is considering the potential of joining a club outside Germany despite being in talks over a renewal at Dortmund.
“I am now going into my 10th Bundesliga season, so it’s logical foreign countries sometimes play a role in your thoughts,” Gotze told Bild.
“As a footballer, you have the privilege of being able to work in almost every country in the world.
“There have already been one or two conversations with BVB. I have one more year on my contract and I am totally relaxed in every aspect.”
Dortmund are believed to have spent more than €100 million ($112m, £90m) to sign Mats Hummels, Thorgan Hazard, Nico Schulz and Julian Brandt ahead of the 2019-20 season.
However, Gotze warned such expenditure alone will not be enough to overthrow Bayern Munich, who won a seventh straight Bundesliga title last term.
“In the end, what it looks like after the 34th matchday is all that counts. And many new additions do not necessarily mean success,” said Gotze.
“If you have ambitions and big goals, you have to buy quality to get better. Money alone, however, is no guarantee of a title.”
On his reunion with Hummels, he added: “Mats and I have been through a lot of great things together, things we’ll never forget; we’ve won a World Cup together, celebrated Bundesliga and DFB-Pokal titles.
“But today things are a little different than they were back then. We have a different coach and the team is completely different.”
Bayern’s only major moves in the transfer market have been to bring in Lucas Hernandez and Benjamin Pavard, but Gotze does not think that means they can be discounted as title favourites.
“They are still Bayern Munich. It should not be forgotten that even without a load of new signings, they have a top squad with whom they won two titles last season,” he said.
MOST READ
Kaduna Gets New NSCDC Commandant
Mr. Babangida Dutsinma, has been appointed the new Commandant of the Kaduna command of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence...
FG Begins Enrolment For 2020 Retirees
The National Pension Commission (PenCom), on Monday commenced the verification and enrolment of employees of Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies...
Gov. Ortom Swears In 15 Commissioners In Benue
Gov. Samuel Ortom on Monday swore in 15 new Commissioners with a charge to bring their experience to bear on...
12 Feared Killed As Shiites Group Clash With Police In Abuja
About 12 people, including a policeman were feared killed on Monday in Abuja during a violent clash between members of...
Trump Says Iran Did Not Detain Spies Working For U.S.
U.S. President Donald Trump rejected an announcement on Monday that Iran had captured and detained spies working for the Central...
Seventeen Dead In Somalia Bombing
Militant group al-Shabab has claimed responsibility for a suicide car bombing in Mogadishu that police say killed at least 17...
No Rift Between Ebonyi NASS Members And Gov Umahi – Sen Ogba
The Senator representing Ebonyi Central zone Senator Obinna Ogba has denied a media report alleging the resurgence of any rift...
MOST POPULAR
-
POLITICS18 hours ago
I Am Not Bitter Over My Brother’s Loss At Supreme Court, Says Adeleke
-
COLUMNS12 hours ago
Way Out Of The Bauchi Assembly Logjam
-
OPINION12 hours ago
The Turf War In Edo State
-
COVER STORIES13 hours ago
Presidency, PDP At Loggerheads Over $1bn ECA Security Fund
-
COVER STORIES13 hours ago
APC Insists On Fresh Inauguration Of Bauchi, Edo Assemblies
-
OPINION12 hours ago
As We Await PMB’s Ministerial List
-
BUSINESS19 hours ago
Microfinance Banks Kick Against New Minimum Capital
-
NEWS19 hours ago
Edojobs, Mainone Partner On Data Science, AI Training For 100 Edo Youths