MNJTF Arrests Informants,Detects Location Of Missing Aid Workers
Troops of the Multinational Joint Task Force under the leadership of Major General Abdulmalik Biu have arrested Boko Haram informants and detected the location of missing humanitarian aid workers of Action Against Hunger (AAH) who were declared missing after Boko Haram terrorists ambushed their vehicle in Borno State.
Recall that the terrorists had attacked the convoy of the humanitarian workers on July 18, 2019 at Damasak, headquarters of the Mobbar local government area on their way to provide life-saving assistance to individuals and families, affected by the humanitarian crisis.
PRNigeria had reported that the operation of Special Force was being directly coordinated by Major General Biu Maj.-Gen. Bulama Biu, the General Officer Commanding (GOC), 7 Division of the Nigerian Army.
During the operation,the troops arrested some informants who were divulging information to the terrorists.
Information from the arrested terrorists led to the detection of the location of missing aid workers.
The source said: “The special force was able to detect the location of the humanitarian aid workers after some arrest were made.
“Unfortunately the driver of the ill fated vehicle of the aid workers named Kashim Ritam was killed while his vehicle with registration No MAG 981 AA was damaged at Zari village less than 20 kilometres from Damasak town.
Some of the missing staff are Grace Taku, Ali Kayiri, Ali A Mustapha, Ali Gaya, Mallam Nuhu, Mohammed Abba Gana.”
It is interesting to note that, Major General Biu who was recently granted accelerated promotion for his exploit in the fight against insurgency had asked the terrorists to either surrender or be crushed.
